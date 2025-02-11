NKY Chamber accepting nominations for annual Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards

The NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative is now accepting nominations for the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. For more than 40 years, these awards have provided an opportunity to honor women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance, and leadership.

Honorees will be announced in late March, and the awards will be presented during the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards Luncheon, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, on June 5.

The nomination deadline is March 14.

“For more than four decades, the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards have recognized inspiring leaders whose accomplishments and contributions have helped to shape the region’s landscape and culture for the better,” said Catherine Salzman, Chair of the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards.

“This award recognizes and celebrates exceptional women in our community across sectors and career stages. We are now seeking nominations for this year’s event. Please consider nominating that friend, mentor, or colleague who has made a difference in the Northern Kentucky region. Every story of leadership and perseverance inspires the next.”

The Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards were established in the fall of 1984 by the late Nancy Boothe, wife of then-NKU President Leon E. Boothe. NKU partnered with The Kentucky Post to present the awards and were also joined by Thomas More University and Gateway Commun ity & Technical College as inaugural presenters. Since then, more than 250 women have been recognized for blazing trails, opening doors, or demonstrating leadership in their homes, their professions, their communities, or their state.

More information about the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards, past honorees, and the nomination form, can be found online at nkychamber.com/womensinitiative.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce