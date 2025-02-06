Newport’s Incubator Kitchen Collective names recipients of 2025 Kroger Food Artisan Grants

The Incubator Kitchen Collective (IKC) has announced eight recipients of the 2025 Kroger Food Artisan Grants.

This year, eight food entrepreneurs from the Greater Cincinnati region have been awarded grants, each providing up to $5,040 in rent support for one year at IKC’s state-of-the-art facilities. The initiative, funded by the Cincinnati/Dayton division of Kroger, aims to foster sustainable growth and innovation in the local food industry.

The 2025 grant recipients are:

• Spicy Spice Baby

• Voodoo Cuisine

• Cranberry & Rose

• The Sugared Pig

• Buttercat Dairy

• Food and Mood Lab

• Hot Sauce for Mortals

• HomeBaked Sweets

Each of these businesses has demonstrated exceptional passion and dedication to their craft. The Kroger Food Artisan Grant will provide them with the resources and support needed to elevate their operations and bring unique, high-quality food products to our community.

“The Kroger Food Artisan Grant is an incredible opportunity for local artisans to receive the boost they need to expand their businesses,” said Rachel DesRochers, Executive Director of Incubator Kitchen Collective. “We’re proud to support entrepreneurs who are dedicated to creating unique, high-quality food products that enhance our community.”

The Incubator Kitchen Collective, founded in 2013, is a nonprofit food business incubator located in Newport. IKC provides food-focused startups and small businesses with commercial-grade, health-code-certified facilities to produce their goods, along with access to a supportive community of peers, mentors, and investors. The organization is dedicated to promoting sustainable growth and innovation in the regional food industry.

“Kroger’s collaboration with IKC reflects its commitment to supporting local food artisans and fostering economic development within the community,” said Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager for the Cincinnati/Dayton division. “By funding these grants, Kroger helps empower small businesses to thrive and contribute to the vibrant culinary landscape of the Greater Cincinnati area.”

For more information about the Incubator Kitchen Collective and the Kroger Food Artisan Grant, visit www.incubatorkitchencollective.org.

Incubator Kitchen Collective