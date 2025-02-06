Republic Bank names Cheryl VanAllen, Courtney Elder as newest members of leadership team

Republic Bank & Trust Company has announced two new members have joined its corporate leadership team.

Cheryl VanAllen serves as executive vice president and chief people officer, and Courtney Eder takes on responsibilities as senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cheryl and Courtney to the Republic family,” Republic Bank President and CEO Logan Pichel said. “Both bring incredible skill and invaluable experience to their new roles, and we’re proud to have them join our corporate team. Their focus on clients, associates and the community strongly align with the Bank’s values.”

VanAllen joins Republic from KFC US, where she most recently led talent strategy and people analytics. Prior to that, VanAllen held roles overseeing talent acquisition, organizational development, learning and development and a variety of other human resources roles and assignments at Yum! Brands and UPS. Her passion for people and culture is apparent in her approach to leading teams towards innovative and collaborative solutions that drive organizations forward, linking talent and business strategies together.

“Republic Bank has a distinct culture and passion for the people we serve, both internally and our clients. I’m thrilled to join such an involved leadership team and focus on expanding the Bank’s unique talent,” VanAllen said.

VanAllen’s appointment comes as Republic’s current EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer Margaret Wendler is retiring after 29 years with the Bank. She is working with VanAllen to ensure continuity during the transition phase.

“Cheryl is a people-first professional who brings years of experience at large, multi-national organizations to Republic Bank. We’re eager to get her more involved with our talent operations and be the leader of our renowned workplace culture,” Wendler said.

Eder, a strategic, customer-centered marketing leader, joins Republic after her marketing, customer experience and innovation contributions at Walmart, which began in 2011. She launched new brands in apparel, led marketing, customer experience and store innovation initiatives for Pickup and Delivery, and ultimately led brand and benefits marketing for Walmart+, Walmart’s membership program.

“Republic Bank and the Louisville community have been incredibly welcoming to me and to my family. I’m eager to continue transitioning into my new role, bringing a new perspective to the Bank’s marketing strategy,” Eder said.

Eder will lead Republic Bank marketing, taking over for current SVP, Chief Brand Officer Jim Ensign, who will serve in an advisory role throughout Eder’s transition and for special Bank projects prior to his retirement later in 2025.

“Courtney’s already bringing new ideas to the table and will be a tremendous asset for Republic Bank as the company continues to build on its ongoing success,” Ensign said.

Republic Bank