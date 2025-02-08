NKWD receives KEMI Destiny Award, recognizing workplace safety, for 13th consecutive year

The Northern Kentucky Water District (NKWD) has been recognized with the 2024 Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance (KEMI) Destiny Award for outstanding commitment to workplace safety.

“We are proud to have received this award for the thirteenth consecutive year. At the Northern Kentucky Water District, safety is one of our key values, and it isn’t just something we talk about – it’s something we do,” said NKWD President/CEO Lindsey Rechtin. “Our Board continually demonstrates its safety commitment by investing in our established safety program and supporting new initiatives to help our employees. From the top-down we have truly created a culture of safety at NKWD.”

Organizations that earn the KEMI Destiny Award effectively demonstrate to KEMI their ability to manage a formal safety program, provide on-site training and regular safety meetings for employees, and display an ongoing commitment to safety from all levels throughout their organizations. KEMI presented the award to 27 of 20,000 policyholders in Kentucky.

“Our experienced Safety Committee meets regularly to facilitate a safe workplace environment, address safety concerns, and assist in the investigation and prevention of workplace accidents and injuries,” said Brad Murphy, NKWD Safety Administrator. “Safety is a priority for our entire team.”

NKWD employs approximately 181 team members who help serve water to nearly 300,000 people in Campbell and Kenton Counties, and portions of Boone, Grant, and Pendleton Counties. With a service area of approximately 229 square miles with approximately 1,330 miles of water main, NKWD is the largest water district in Kentucky and is the Commonwealth’s third largest water provider.

Northern Kentucky Water District