Olive Hill’s Carter Caves State Resort Park to undergo $3.8 million campground renovation

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Carter Caves State Resort Park campground will undergo a $3.8 million renovation to enhance the visitor experience and attract new travelers, as part of legislation passed by the 2024 General Assembly that allocated $40 million in funding for campground improvements.

“Our Kentucky State Parks offer unique outdoor opportunities, and these improvements will create unforgettable camping experiences for guests visiting our New Kentucky Home,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “By investing in our state parks, we are creating a brighter future for Kentucky for future generations to enjoy.”

The renovation plan includes the construction of a new campground store and bathhouse, additional sewer sites and updated electric and water lines throughout the campground. These improvements are designed to ensure that visitors have access to modern conveniences while enjoying the outdoors. As part of this improvement project, the campground will be temporarily closed during the 2025 camping season. The project is expected to be completed by late 2025.

“Carter Caves State Resort Park attracts outdoor enthusiasts far and wide, and these enhancements will only drive more visitors to our parks,” Kentucky State Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer said. “This renovation project not only demonstrates our dedication to modernizing our parks but also reflects our mission to provide families and adventurers with top-notch accommodations for their outdoor experiences.”

Located at 344 Caveland Drive, Carter Caves State Resort Park is known for its natural beauty and cave systems and is a popular destination for campers exploring the area’s unique limestone formations and beautiful landscapes. The park boasts an array of accommodations and activities, including the Lewis Caveland Lodge, cottages, Tierney’s Cavern Restaurant, a welcome center with a gift shop, cave tours, rappelling and rock climbing, gem mining, hiking, paddling, playgrounds, a swimming pool, tennis courts and more.