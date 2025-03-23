A fish story and more as McDonald’s shares story of Lou Groen, who invented the Filet-O-Fish

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Finally, a real fish story – and this one – believe it or not – involves McDonald’s.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a time when many honor the Lenten season by abstaining from meat.

And this season marks the 63rd anniversary of the McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich. Grant Groen and sister Erica were on hand at the Alexandria McDonald’s this week to share the story of their grandfather Lou Groen – the man who invented the Filet-O-Fish.

It was created in 1962 according to grandson, Grant.

“Grandfather was a franchise owner on North Bend Road, a predominantly Catholic neighborhood of Monfort Heights,” he said.

In fact, that franchise, on 5425 West North Bend Road, which opened in 1959, was the first McDonald’s franchise in the state of Ohio. Today it is one of 19 McDonald franchises owned and operated by Grant’s sister, Erica.

Grant owns and operates 12 in the region.

“In response to declining hamburger sales on Fridays due to the practice of abstaining from meat on that day,” Grant said, “was the impetus to create the Filet-O-Fish.

“The sandwich,” Grant continued, “was the first non-hambuger menu item brought in by Ray Kroc, who purchased McDonald’s in 1961.

“It was Kroc who made a deal with my grandfather,” Grant continued. “They would sell two non-meat sandwiches on a Friday – Kroc’s Hula Burger (grilled pineapple with cheese on a cold bun) and the Filet-O-Fish, and whichever sold the most would be added to the permanent menu.”

The Filet-O-Fish won easily, something like 300 to four or six, according to Grant. “It was added to the menu in 1963 and went nationwide in 1965.”

The Filet-O-Fish is alive and well. According to numbers supplied by Grant and his staff, his Alexandria store sold 300 units last Friday.

“A normal Friday we sell around 150,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “In fact, combining all of his 12 restaurants, over 3,000 units were sold.”

A normal Friday in January would see about 72 units sold in Alexandria, he said.

“We have a substantial increase for Filet-O-Fish on Lental Fridays,” he said. “We have to increase our staff by adding at least two-to-three additional people:”

That Filet-O-Fish recipe is the same today as the original, except for the type of fish, with Groen noting that, “McDonald’s now uses 100 percent Alaskan Pollock, but the fried filet still sits on a steamed bun and is topped with creamy tartar sauce and a half slice of melty American cheese.”

Groen was quick to mention his three-legged stool, which encompasses the owner/operator, employees and suppliers.

And he noted Klosterman’s bakery partners with McDonald’s.

“They supply buns for the iconic Filet-O-Fish sandwich” he said. “The bun is unique because it’s the only bun in the restaurant that is not toasted. It makes the bun soft and compliments the white, flakey nature of the fish and the creamy tartar sauce.”

McDonald’s may be a national chain, but both Erica and Grant boast of the local connection.

“We hire close to 1500 in our 19 stores,” she said. “And we probably have close to 1,000 local hires,” brother Grant said.

The Alexandria restaurant was built in 1993, a Playland was added in 1997, and Grant purchased the store in 2018.

And that’s not fishy at all.