In Floyd County, devastated by flooding, communities are dealing with widespread destruction

By Alexis Baker

NKyTribune intern

FLOYD COUNTY — More than a month has passed since parts of eastern Kentucky were devastated by flooding, leaving communities to deal with widespread destruction.

The Big Sandy River crested at over 40 feet. Some areas saw up to six inches of rain, prompting a state of emergency. The impact spread across the state, with more than 300 road closures, over 40,000 people without power, and more than 1,000 water rescues, according to the National Weather Service.

Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 12 deaths (and rising) from the flooding, with hundreds more displaced from their homes.

The American Red Cross has been coordinating relief efforts from its headquarters in Floyd County as communities continue recovering from recent flooding.

The organization is located at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, which serves as a temporary housing location for flood victims.

Lisa Smith, assistant director for general relations, said the Red Cross has maintained a presence in Kentucky since Feb. 15, working alongside local, state and federal agencies to provide aid.



The headquarters serves as the central hub for operations, where staff and volunteers deploy to assist affected residents.

“This location is the headquarters for the Red Cross operation, and everything is being coordinated from here,” Smith said. “It is full of staff and volunteers who deploy out from this location to do various jobs.”

Initially focused on mass care, sheltering and feeding flood victims, the Red Cross has since shifted efforts toward long-term recovery.



The organization still provides financial assistance and helps those ineligible for state-provided trailers find housing solutions. It also coordinates with community partners for home cleanouts, distributes cleaning supplies, and offers health services, mental health support, and spiritual care.

“This is part of a national response,” Smith said, explaining that while local Red Cross offices and volunteers are involved, the response team includes personnel from across the country, including places as far as upstate New York.

The organization does not track the number of people who have moved into permanent housing but has recorded nearly 8,000 nights of free shelter and more than 60,000 meals served.



Many displaced residents initially stayed in emergency shelters before transitioning to temporary housing, such as state-provided trailers now stationed in local parks.

Challenges remain, particularly in reaching those approved for financial assistance who may lack phone service or access to information.



Affordable housing continues to be a significant hurdle, as many residents lost everything in the floods.

Smith said the Red Cross aid does not interfere with support from county or federal agencies, addressing concerns some residents may have about accepting multiple forms of assistance.

The Red Cross works closely with partners such as churches, county services, health departments and the Salvation Army to provide relief.



The organization has deployed personnel across different roles, including transportation, feeding and workforce management and has stationed ambassadors at FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) to assist residents.

Although many shelters have now closed, Disaster Recovery Centers remain open in locations like the Floyd County Board of Education, where residents can access resources and assistance.

“The main challenge is always the same, no matter where we go — it’s the people that have the least lost the most,” Smith said. “It’s always the hardest to really help these people and to make sure they get in a good position and recover well — finding affordable housing for people is a real struggle.”

Stephanie Bray, a Red Cross volunteer who came from California to help, was stationed at the Floyd County Board of Education DRC and said she’s witnessed a lot of gratefulness from the community.



“I’ve got to hug and love on a lot of people,” Bray said.



Bray also described the multiple facets of service she’s able to help facilitate at the DRC.

“We offer mental health assistance, spiritual care, health care, financial assistance, and we help with anything that happens inside the living space of your home. We provide funds for that, and then you’re welcome to use it however you choose,” Bray said.

She said she’s been “blessed” to be able to work at other DRCs in the Pikeville and Elkhorn City communities.

“We go door-to-door to make sure people are registered with the Red Cross, especially those whose homes were completely destroyed.”

Bray said that while the process has changed, the focus remains on helping people find housing.

“The focus right now is to get people out of the shelters and into temporary housing or permanent housing where they can continue on with their lives and rebuild,” Bray said. “And then again, we’re just offering them the resources. There’s been quite a few changes over the last few weeks.”

Alexis Baker is a student at the University of Kentucky School of Journalism and Media. She is an intern for the Northern Kentucky Tribune covering the aftermath of the devastating flooding on the ground in Eastern Kentucky. Her reporting is made possible by a grant from the Institute for NonProfit News (INN), of which the Tribune is a member.