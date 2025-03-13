A new U.S. Surgeon General’s health advisory links alcohol, cancer risk; what you should know

By Dr. Leah Winer

University of Kentucky

A recent advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General highlights alcohol consumption as the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the U.S., after tobacco and obesity. At a time of year when many of us make resolutions to improve our health, the report provides some compelling motivation to reconsider our drinking habits.

The advisory also confirms what cancer clinicians and researchers have known for years – alcohol consumption is directly linked to several types of cancer, including breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and cancers of the esophagus, liver, mouth, throat and voice box.

Alcohol contributes to nearly 100,000 cancer cases and about 20,000 cancer deaths each year. However, less than half of Americans are aware of the connection between alcohol and cancer.

How does alcohol cause cancer?

When we drink, our bodies break alcohol down into a substance called acetaldehyde, which damages our DNA. Alcohol also creates inflammation, alters hormone levels, and can help other cancer-causing substances (like tobacco) to be more easily absorbed in the body.

Cancer risk and drinking levels

The more alcohol consumed, the greater the cancer risk. Even moderate drinking increases risk. For certain cancers, including breast cancer, risk begins to increase with just one drink per day: A woman’s chance of developing breast cancer rises from about 11% with less than one drink per week to about 15% with two drinks daily.

What can you do with this information?

The Surgeon General recommends that agencies implement changes including updating warning labels on alcoholic beverages, reassessing recommended alcohol consumption limits and expanding alcohol screening and education.

For individuals, it’s important to be aware of the relationship between alcohol and cancer risk when deciding whether and how much to drink. If you don’t drink, don’t start. If you do drink on a daily basis, consider cutting back or quitting altogether. For those who need help reducing alcohol use, talk to your health care provider about resources.

Dr. Leah Winer, M.D., is a surgical oncologist at the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center.