NKU removes interim status, names Dr. Bethany Bowling new dean of College of Arts and Sciences

Northern Kentucky University on Wednesday announced Dr. Bethany Vice Bowling as the new permanent dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Bowling has served as interim dean of the college since January 2024.

Bowling started her career at NKU in 2007 as a faculty member in the Department of Biological Sciences before she was promoted to associate professor in 2013, and then professor in 2019. Bowling also served as associate dean from 2017 to 2022 and senior associate dean from 2022 to 2023.

In 2012, Bowling was recognized for her role as an educator with the NKU Faculty Excellence for Performance in Teaching Award, and has also been recognized for her collaborations across campus with the 2023 NKU Center for Integrative Natural Sciences and Mathematics Award, among others.

“I am so proud to be able to serve the university and its students as the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences,” said Bowling. “Over the past year, in my capacity as interim dean, I have witnessed the dedication and passion of our students, faculty and staff, and I’m excited to continue building on our shared success.”

As an active leader on campus, Bowling has taught introductory biology and genetics courses, and has worked to expand experiential learning opportunities for students. She currently serves as the principal investigator on two National Science Foundation-funded projects focused on increasing recruitment and retention in STEM and STEM Ready, an effort to improve mathematics preparation for incoming students, as well as Project S3OAR, a scholarship program for academically talented STEM students.

“Dr. Bowling has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision and a deep commitment to the success of our students and faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences,” says NKU Provost Dr. Diana McGill. “She is the right leader at the right time for the college and I am confident that under her leadership, the college will continue to thrive and reach new heights of excellence.”

Bowling is a native Northern Kentuckian. She earned her Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Studies – Biology Education and her M.S. in Biology from the University of Cincinnati. She earned her B.A. in Biology from Thomas More College.

Bowling will officially begin her tenure as dean on July 1.

Northern Kentucky University