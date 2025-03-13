‘Find What Moves You’ — and discover the richness of experiences Kentucky has to offer

Building on the New Kentucky Home initiative, the Kentucky Department of Tourism launched its new statewide campaign, “Find What Moves You,” inviting travelers to experience the diverse spirit of the Commonwealth. From thrilling outdoor adventures to peaceful retreats, Kentucky offers a wealth of opportunities for exploration, discovery and connection.

“Kentucky is a global destination where lifelong memories are made. Our $13.8 billion tourism industry touches every corner of the Commonwealth, playing a significant role in our economic success,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The ‘Find What Moves You’ campaign is a celebration of everything that makes our state unique, from the beauty of our landscapes to the kindness of our people. We invite everyone to come experience our New Kentucky Home for themselves.”

The campaign encourages visitors to step outside their comfort zones and embrace new experiences that move them. Inclusivity is also a central theme of the campaign, reflecting Kentucky’s commitment to creating a welcoming environment for all travelers, regardless of background, ethnicity or abilities. The “Find What Moves You” campaign celebrates diversity through authentic storytelling, targeted messaging, and creative executions that feature individuals from all walks of life.

“The ‘Find What Moves You’ campaign is Kentucky’s invitation to everyone to explore the beauty and diversity of the commonwealth,” said Lindy Casebier, Secretary of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. “Whether seeking adventure or tranquility, we believe that every visitor’s story contributes to the rich tapestry of our state, and we welcome everyone with open arms.”

“The ‘Find What Moves You’ campaign is more than just a tagline. It is a mindset,” said Mike Mangeot, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism. “It speaks to the universal desire for adventure, transformation, and the pursuit of passion. Through this message, Kentucky aims to inspire visitors to explore and be moved – whether physically by our vast landscapes, emotionally by our rich culture or spiritually by our authentic experiences.”

Brand Pillars Driving the Campaign

The “Find What Moves You” campaign is anchored in four key pillars that represent the essence of Kentucky:

• Exploration: Encouraging travelers to step outside their comfort zones and discover the wide variety of experiences Kentucky offers, from outdoor activities to cultural discoveries. • Authenticity: Emphasizing Kentucky’s deep-rooted traditions and creating authentic connections between visitors and local communities. • Connection: Inspiring meaningful relationships between visitors and residents, particularly those who share a passion for exploration and adventure. • Inspiration: Empowering travelers to follow their passions and dreams while immersing themselves in Kentucky’s beauty, culture and diverse landscapes.

The new marketing campaign showcases Kentucky through vibrant photos of Kentucky’s landscapes, local culture and moments of personal connection. The campaign includes calls to action across digital platforms, social media, and experiential marketing, and encourages visitors and Kentuckians to plan their trips and share their experiences. The goal is to transport audiences to Kentucky and invite them to experience the destination in an immersive way.

The “Find What Moves You” campaign is part of Kentucky’s broader “New Kentucky Home” initiative, which promotes economic growth and tourism. Together, these initiatives present a unified message: Kentucky is a place for personal and professional growth, offering opportunities for adventure, discovery and new beginnings.



Kentucky Department of Tourism