About 300 more soldiers from Fort Campbell are being sent to southern U.S. border

The 101st Airborne Division sent an unspecified number of soldiers to the U.S. southern border in January, and a Thursday press release said about 300 more soldiers are being sent.

The soldiers are assigned to the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade and will join military forces already there, including those from Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Fort Bliss, Texas, and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

They will work with the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection “to protect the territorial integrity of the United States,” according to Thursday’s press release.

“The soldiers of the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade are always ready to answer the call, and this mission is no different,” said Col. Josh Porter, 101 DSB commander.

“Their expertise in logistics and support operations will be critical in ensuring the success of border security efforts. I have full confidence in their professionalism, dedication and ability to execute this mission with the highest standards of excellence in service to the American people.”

