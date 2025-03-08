C.K. Ash supports Enzweiler Building Institute’s Maintenance and Replacement Endowment

The Enzweiler Building Institute (EBI) has received a $15,000 donation from C.K. Ash Insurance, a leader in commercial and personal insurance solutions.

This contribution will support EBI’s Maintenance and Replacement Endowment, ensuring long-term sustainability for the institute’s facilities, equipment, and training resources.



“At C.K. Ash Insurance, we believe in investing in the future of skilled trades and workforce development,” said Brian Jones, President/CEO of C.K. Ash Insurance.

“We are incredibly grateful for C.K. Ash Insurance’s commitment to workforce development and the future of skilled trades,” said Brian Miller, Executive Vice President of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky and President of the Enzweiler Building Institute.

“Their generous donation to our Maintenance and Replacement Endowment ensures that our facilities and equipment remain state-of-the-art, allowing us to continue providing top-tier training for the next generation of construction professionals.”

