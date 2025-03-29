American Cancer Society objects to passage House Bill 695, which adds work requirement, more reporting for Medicaid recipients

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) issued a statement saying it was disappointed to see the legislature overturn the governor’s veto of legislation that will limit access to Medicaid.

House Bill 695 imposes work requirements and additional reporting requirements for Medicaid recipients, creating unnecessary red tape and loss of health coverage for Kentuckians, the statement said.







“Thousands of Kentuckians have cancer. For many of them, Medicaid makes it possible to get the care they need to fight the disease,” said Doug Hogan, the network’s government relations director. “It covers cancer screenings, diagnostic tests, treatments, surgeries, prescription medications and follow-up care. Medicaid provides cancer patients with a much better chance of surviving the disease.



“We know that cancer patients in active treatment are often unable to work or require modifications in their employment due to their treatment. Between 40% and 85% of patients stop working, and their absences range from 45 days to six months. Many cancer survivors also continue to deal with chronic issues because of their treatments that impact their ability to work.



“While it may appear that people impacted by cancer are ‘exempt’ from work reporting requirements in House Bill 695, the administrative complexity of verifying health or work status can and will lead to loss of health coverage – even among those who are in compliance with these policies.



“House Bill 695 moved through the legislative process quickly with little time for discussion. The ACS CAN looks forward to working with lawmakers to reduce the burden of cancer and educate them further on the intersection of Medicaid and cancer prevention, detection and treatment.”

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network