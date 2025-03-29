Special program at TMU to celebrate Pope John Paul II on 20th anniversary of his death

Thomas More University’s Institute for Religious Liberty will present a special program on Monday in celebration of Pope Saint John Paul II on the 20th anniversary of his death.

Dr. Paul Kengor will be keynote speaker for John Paul the Great: Seven Things Every Catholic Should Know.”

It will take place in the Ziegler Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Dr. Kengor is the executive director for the Institute for Faith and Freedom and a professor of political science at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. He is author of over 20 books, including New York Times bestselling works on Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II.

The public is invited to this free event.

The Wm. T. (Bill) Robinson II Institut for Religious Liberty at TMU is led by distinguished professor and scholar Dr. Ray Hebert.