Amy Spiller: A salute to Duke Energy’s Natural Gas Utility Workers on their day

The 10th annual Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day is March 18. This is a day for communities to join energy companies in appreciating the hardworking pipeline technicians, engineers and maintenance crews who keep natural gas service safely and reliably flowing to millions of homes and businesses across the nation.



As president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky, I’ve witnessed our employees in the natural gas business unit go above and beyond for our customers.

They have canceled plans, skipped family events and missed holidays because they are dedicated to keeping businesses running and homes heated 365 days a year. Their work in maintaining, expanding and modernizing our natural gas delivery system not only helps us meet the expanding service needs of our customers and growing communities, but also provides a robust foundation for economic growth in the region.

March 18 was named Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day in honor of a 1937 incident in New London, Texas, that increased our industry’s emphasis on safety, including the widespread use of mercaptan to give natural gas its distinctive “rotten egg” smell.

Safety is our absolute top priority at Duke Energy. It is through our workers’ dedication and commitment that millions of Ohioans and Kentuckians can live, work and play and do business with peace of mind.

Gov. Andy Beshear also has recognized these efforts, proclaiming March 18, 2025, Natural Gas Utility Worker Appreciation Day in Kentucky. I’d like to thank Gov. Beshear for this honor supporting the hundreds of employees and contractors responsible for the construction, operation and maintenance of more than 14,000 miles of natural gas infrastructure in our Ohio and Kentucky service territories.



Please join me in showing appreciation for these hardworking men and women in honor of Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day.



Amy Spiller is state president of Duke Energy Ohio and Duke Energy Kentucky.

