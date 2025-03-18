St. Elizabeth Edgewood holds Mini-Heart Marathon in-house for patients to celebrate heart health and recovery

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Patients, caregivers and associates held a mini heart marathon at St. Elizabeth hospital in Edgewood last week, because many of the patients wouldn’t be able to do the Cincinnati Mini Heart Marathon held on Sunday.

St. Elizabeth wanted to hold the smaller version of the race for the patients who have been battling heart disease because it instills hope of a better life due to all the advancements in the fight against heart disease.

“We are performing some of the most advanced procedures in cardiovascular care,” said Dr. Mario Castillo-Sang, who specializes in minimally invasive mitral valve surgery at the hospital.

Patients who participated in the mini event donned race bibs and then proceeded to accomplish a lap around the floor in the heart ward. As they approached the finish line, which doubled as a start line, there were balloons and congratulations. Patients realized this symbolized their resilience and their progress in their journey to recovery.

“Everybody who comes into the clinic says, ‘they were so nice to me! People cared’, and I can’t say I experienced that in other places,” said Dr. Castillo-Sang, as he addressed the staff.

“So I give you all the kudos in the world for taking care of our patients when they need us the most – when they are the most vulnerable. Never forget, they are trusting us with their care. They have choices, and they decide to come to us, and that is always something to be grateful for.”

On Sunday the American Heart Association held the annual Heart Mini Marathon, which is a popular 10K run. Though the start of the race was delayed due to weather, the marathon went on as usual. Some streets were closed through Cincinnati for the race, but the race went on.

Both events are part of a campaign to raise awareness for heart disease, because it remains the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Heart disease claims more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

St. Elizabeth has many programs to help the community be aware of the symptoms of heart attack, and to help people know how to be heart healthy.

This is just one of the ways St. Elizabeth tries to help the community understand the importance of eating in a healthy way, and keeping track of ways to keep their bodies and heart healthy for the short run and the long run.

The mini marathon helped patients to mark a meaningful milestone in their recovery.