Turnovers hinder Walton-Verona offense in 8th Region boys semifinal loss to North Oldham

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Sixteen turnovers, with two coming in the final 30 seconds, brought Walton-Verona’s season to an end Monday when the Bearcats lost to North Oldham, 48-45, in the semifinals of the 8th Region boys basketball tournament at Henry County High School.

The Bearcats’ last turnover was the toughest one to take. They were one-point behind with 15 seconds remaining when they recovered a loose ball on North Oldham’s long pass up the court. But just as Walton-Verona senior guard Aaron Gutman dribbled past the half-court line, the ball was stolen by North Oldham senior forward Gray Schmittle.

Schmittle was fouled after the steal and made two free throws to give his team a 48-45 lead with six seconds left. Gutman got off a final 3-point shot, but it fell short just before the final horn sounded.

North Oldham (22-7) will play South Oldham (27-5) in the region final Tuesday. Walton-Verona ends the season with a 21-13 record.

Gutman scored a team-high 20 points in his career finale with the Bearcats. He got 11 points in the first half that ended with North Oldham holding a 21-18 lead.

Walton-Verona took its first and only lead on a field goal by senior forward Aiden Kerns that put his team ahead, 28-26, with 4:38 left in the third quarter.

But the Bearcats committed turnovers on their next six offensive possessions and were behind, 38-32, going into the fourth quarter.

An 8-0 run by the Bearcats tied the score, 40-40, at the halfway point in the final period. That’s when North Oldham freshman guard Austin Sears hit a 3-pointer to put the Mustangs back on top and they made five of six free throws in the final seconds to come away with the victory.

Sears scored six of his team’s 10 points in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 21 points. The Mustangs shot 36.1 percent (17 of 47) from the field, made 11 of 15 free throws and committed only two turnovers.

Walton-Verona shot 48.6 percent (18 of 37) from the field and made six of nine foul shots. The Bearcats also won the battle on the boards, but 16 turnovers hampered their offensive effort.

Guttman finished the season with a 23.2 scoring average that’s among the top 20 in the state and set a new team career scoring record with 2,050 points. He was co-winner of the 8th Region Player of the Year Award.

Kerns, Justin Hester and Jonathan Strunk were the other seniors in Walton-Verona’s starting lineup. They won the 8th Region All “A” Classic championship in January and posted the team’s third straight 20-win season.

The 9th Region boys championship game between Cooper and Lloyd will be played at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena with the winner advancing to the “Sweet 16” state tournament.

WALTON-VERONA 6 12 14 13 — 45

NORTH OLDHAM 15 6 17 10 — 48

WALTON-VERONA (21-13): Aaron Gutman 8 3 20, Kerns 4 2 10, Adam Gutman 3 1 9, Strunk 3 0 6. Totals: 18 6 45.

NORTH OLDHAM (22-7): Sears 6 6 21, Daniels 4 1 9, Cargould 3 1 7, Soule 1 1 3, Greg 2 0 4, Schmittle 1 2 4. Totals: 17 11 48.

Three-point goals: WV — Adam Gutman 2, Aaron Gutman. NO — Sears 3.