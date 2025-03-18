FEMA has approved $20.6 million in housing and assistance to 3,500 households in flooding disaster counties

As of March 17, FEMA has approved more than $20.6 million in housing and other types of assistance to more than 3,500 Kentucky households.

More applications are being processed daily.

Q: What is Home Repair Assistance?

A: FEMA Home Repair Assistance is money to repair your primary home that you own and live in if it was damaged by a disaster and not covered by insurance or other means. The amount of assistance provided is based on damage verified by FEMA during inspection. Home Repair Assistance is limited and is intended to make the home livable; it is not intended to fully restore the home to its pre-disaster condition.

New counties eligible for assistance

New counties are now eligible for Individual Assistance and Public Assistance in response to the February severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides.

▪ Woodford and Leslie counties are now qualified for Individual Assistance to support homeowners and renters.

▪ Estill, Lee and Owsley counties, which had previously been eligible for Individual Assistance and other Public Assistance categories, are now also eligible for the Public Assistance categories that include debris removal, as well as direct federal assistance and permanent work.

▪ Breckenridge, Edmonson, Franklin, Greenup, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Leslie, Lawrence, Menifee, Nicholas, Powell, Pulaski, Robertson, Whitley and Wolfe counties have been added for all forms of Public Assistance, including direct federal assistance.

▪ Estill and Simpson counties added to the flooding disaster declaration for assistance under the Public Assistance program for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance.

▪ Adair, Allen, Ballard, Barren, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Butler, Caldwell, Carlisle, Clay, Crittenden, Cumberland, Elliott, Floyd, Green, Hancock, Hart, Harlan, Hickman, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Letcher, Livingston, Marshall, Martin, McLean, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Perry, Pike, Rockcastle, Spencer, Union and Wayne counties added for all forms of Public Assistance, including direct federal assistance.

Renters can apply for FEMA assistance

FEMA Individual Assistance is available to Kentucky renters, including students and homeowners in the 14 affected counties. Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a one-month or two-month period and can be reviewed for further assistance. Renters may also qualify for a grant for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses.

Tips for cleaning up debris on private property:

▪ Stay safe. Wear protective gear such as gloves and masks when handling debris. Contact your local emergency manager if your property is littered with storm-related debris that you suspect poses a threat to public health or safety. As you clear debris, look carefully for any visible cables – such as electrical lines. If you see any cables, wait for professionals to handle them.

▪ Avoid toxic substances. If you suspect the debris contains dangerous ingredients, seal them in plastic bags to prevent them from becoming airborne. Don’t burn debris you suspect may be toxic.

▪ Check with local officials before placing debris for collection.

▪ Place debris away from trees, poles or structures including fire hydrants and meters.

▪ Do not block roadways with debris.

Heritage Emergency National Task Force

Subject matter experts and trained staff provide advice to disaster survivors about how they can salvage their personal keepsakes, including photographs, books, documents, textiles and other commonly damaged items. They are providing demonstrations, handing out informational resources, and giving technical assistance to visitors at disaster recovery centers.

FEMA assistance available for personal property loss

FEMA and the commonwealth of Kentucky assistance may repair or replace disaster-damaged property if conditions meet the eligibility requirements, and the item(s) may fall within any of these categories:

▪ Appliances: Includes standard household appliances, such as a refrigerator, washing machine, etc.

▪ Clothing: Essential clothing needed due to overall loss, damage or contamination.

▪ Home Furnishings: Basic furnishings found in a bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and living room.

▪ Tools Required for Work and School: Tools and equipment required for your job and items required as a condition of an applicant’s or household member’s education. This assistance also applies to self-employed individuals.

▪ Computing Devices: Funds to cover replacement of one personal or family computer. Funds for additional computers required for work or school may be approved.

▪ Accessible Items: FEMA also provides assistance for damaged personal property required for qualified applicants with disabilities.

Displacement assistance

Displacement Assistance is money to help with immediate housing needs if you cannot live in your home after the flooding. This money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or for other options while you look for temporary housing. Displacement Assistance is a one-time payment. If you have used your Displacement Assistance and you still have housing needs, call FEMA at 800-621-3362 or visit a Disaster Recovery Center for other forms of assistance.

Federal assistance for privately-owned roads, bridges, Ddriveways

If you have a privately-owned road, bridge or driveway that was damaged or destroyed by the February severe storms and floods, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration may provide financial assistance for replacement or repairs.

To qualify for FEMA assistance, the following eligibility criteria must be met:

▪ You own the road, bridge or driveway in need of repair or replacement.

▪ A FEMA inspection determines that repairs are necessary for a vehicle to be able to access your property.

▪ You are responsible, or share responsibility with other homeowners, for maintaining the privately-owned access route to your primary residence.

▪ The affected property served as your primary residence at the time of the disaster.

How to apply for FEMA assistance

• If you sustained damage or loss from the flooding and severe storms, FEMA may be able to help. You may be eligible for financial assistance for displacement, serious needs, temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

You can apply in several ways: Online at DisasterAssistance.gov; visit any Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 29169”); use the FEMA mobile app; or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.



Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Simpson are eligible to apply.

The application deadline is April 25.

Disaster Recovery Centers

▪ Currently, 11 Disaster Recovery Centers are open in the 14 affected counties. To find center locations, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. More centers will open in the coming days.

▪ Centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. EDT on Sundays, except Clay County, which is closed on Sundays.

▪ FEMA does not distribute cash at Disaster Recovery Centers.

FEMA teams visiting neighborhoods

FEMA personnel are visiting the 14 affected counties to help homeowners and renters apply with FEMA and quickly identify and address immediate and emerging needs. They also can provide application status updates and referrals to additional community resources.

U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration offers low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online at SBA.gov/disaster. Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

FEMA