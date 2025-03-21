Are headaches affecting your child’s school or activities? Here’s how to manage their symptoms

By Dr. Sharoon Qaiser

University of Kentucky

Is your child complaining of frequent headaches? Are they missing school days or activities they love? Headaches in children are a common issue but understanding the causes and how to manage them can make a significant difference.

Understanding pediatric headaches

Headaches are a common complaint among schoolchildren, with 80% reporting them when directly questioned. They can significantly impact a child’s life, causing them to miss school. Migraines are the most common cause of disability related to headaches in children.

Why headache treatments fail

Several factors contribute to the high failure rate of headache treatments in children:

• Type of medication: The most common medications used are acetaminophen, NSAIDs (like ibuprofen), or a combination. However, the most common choice may not always be the most effective. • Timing: In many cases, children take medication too late, with 80% of those aged 6-12 taking it more than two hours after onset. • Total dose: Many children are underdosed. Sixty percent of children are underdosed when taking NSAIDs. • Hydration: A significant number of adolescents do not meet their daily hydration goals. According to the CDC, 14% of adolescents meet hydration goals, and 60% drink caffeinated drinks daily. U.S. adolescents who drink less water tend to drink less milk, eat fewer fruits and vegetables, drink more sugar-sweetened beverages, eat more fast food and get less physical activity. • Too much medication: Overuse of medication can lead to more headaches. For single prescriptions, the limit is three times per week, and for combination medications, it’s two times per week.

Effective headache management

• Medication: Appropriately chosen acute medicine should work 60%-75% of the time. • Dosage: When using NSAIDs, the recommended dose is 10-15mg/kg (or 1000mg max), repeated after four hours once. This should be limited to a maximum of three headaches per week. • Hydration: Prioritize proper hydration.

Addressing barriers

• Education: Educate caregivers and teachers about headaches so a child’s behavior is not viewed as confusing or anti-social. • School support: Parents should talk to their child’s teacher about the situation and help ensure their child has access to the restroom and is provided snacks and drinks. • Action plan: Develop an action plan for managing headaches either with a teacher or school nurse. • Mental health: Consider the impact of mental health if headaches are impacting your child’s friendships or hobbies/sports.

When to seek help

If a child’s headaches are frequent, severe or interfering with daily life, it’s important to seek professional help.

UK Child Neurology provides compassionate care for children in Kentucky and neighboring states. They have dedicated a Pediatric EMU to support the evaluation and diagnosis of seizures as well as a new ketogenic diet clinic.

To refer a patient, submit an order for an “ambulatory referral to pediatric neurology” in EpicCare Link or call 859-323-5661.

UK Child Neurology has a rapidly growing team and is expanding its outreach to ensure every child in Kentucky has access to the care they need.

Dr. Sharoon Qaiser, M.D., is director of the University of Kentucky’s Children and Young Adult Headache Program.