Northern Kentucky Chamber honors Mazak Corporation with NKY Community Award

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) presented the NKY Community Award to Mazak Corporation at its monthly Eggs ‘N Issues event. The award is given to individuals, businesses, or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region to recognize their positive impact on the community.

Mazak Corporation is based in Ôguchi, Japan and manufactures a variety of machine tools across industries such as automotive, medical, aerospace, and consumer technology. The company opened its Kentucky facility in 1974 and celebrated 50 years of regional influence and innovation in October 2024.

During its five decades in Florence, the Mazak iSMART Factory has expanded to 20 times its original size. Today, it produces over 100 models of turning centers, multi-tasking machines, automation systems, and vertical machining centers and more than 70 machining solutions. With a local workforce exceeding 600 employees, it stands as one of the most advanced and efficient facilities in the industry.

“For over half a century, Mazak Corporation has built a world-class facility and cultivated a strong workforce, ensuring a sustainable future,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Mazak partners with local colleges, high schools, and trade schools to inspire and recruit the next generation of skilled workers. Their continued success fuels economic growth, creates jobs, and strengthens our community — making Northern Kentucky an even better place to live, work, play, learn and give back.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce