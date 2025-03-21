Kenton County Public Library names three new branch managers — Amy Foster, Paul Duryea, Kari Jones

The Covington, Latonia and Outreach Branches of the Kenton County Public Library will be welcoming three new branch managers.

Amy Foster: Covington Branch Manager

Amy, a proud Kentucky native, grew up in Ryland Heights, where her first experience with public libraries came through the KCPL mobile library and visits to the Covington Branch. After graduating from Scott High School, she earned a degree in Geography from Morehead University and a master’s in library and information systems from the University of Kentucky. Her education, coupled with her natural curiosity and love for world cultures, progressed to a career in library administration.

With experience as the former Head of Public Services at the UK College of Law Library and Branch Manager at Boone County Public Library, Amy brings a variety of experiences to her new role. Looking ahead, she is committed to supporting the Covington community as the city evolves. Amy believes Covington is undergoing its own renaissance and aims to position the branch to meet the needs of an ever-changing community.

As a long-time resident and library patron, Amy has witnessed these transformations firsthand. Now, she’s ready to lead the next steps.

Paul Duryea: Latonia Branch Manager

Paul, the former Covington Branch Manager, will be transitioning to Branch Manager of the anticipated Latonia Branch, expected to open this summer. Paul has worked for the library system since 2006, with experience at each location in a variety of positions. In his new role, Paul looks forward to providing Latonia residents with a supportive space they can call their own.

Kari Jones: Outreach Branch Manager



Kari began her journey with KCPL 25 years ago as a shelver and has since held a variety of roles including children’s programmer, homebound manager, and most recently, program coordinator. Her dedication to outreach and community-focused programming has expanded library accessibility while introducing countless new patrons to library resources.



“Our library is fortunate to have such dedicated leaders,” said Executive Director Dave Schroeder. “Amy Foster’s experience and vision make her the perfect fit for Covington, Kari Jones’s deep community connections will strengthen our outreach efforts, and Paul Duryea’s leadership will ensure the success of the Latonia Branch. We’re excited for the future of our library system.”

