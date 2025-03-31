BCM awarded $25,000 grant to support educational programs for students in underserved communities

Behringer-Crawford Museum (BCM) has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the H.B., E.W. & F.R. Luther Charitable Foundation to support its mission to provide free educational experiences to students in underserved areas, expanding access to the museum’s programs.

“This funding allows us to continue breaking down barriers to education and cultural engagement,” said Laurie Risch executive director of Behringer-Crawford Museum. “We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to explore history, science and the arts, regardless of their financial circumstances. Thanks to the Luther Charitable Foundation, we can bring hands-on learning experiences to even more students in our region.”

The grant will fund a variety of educational initiatives, including field trips, hands-on workshops and interactive programming designed to inspire curiosity and learning. By providing access to BCM’s exhibits and educational resources, the museum aims to foster a love for history and the arts among young learners who may not otherwise have the opportunity to visit.

BCM is committed to serving the community by making history and culture accessible to all. The museum welcomes educators and families to take advantage of these educational opportunities and encourages local schools and organizations to reach out to learn more about how to participate.

For more information about Behringer-Crawford Museum’s educational programs, visit www.bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.

Behringer-Crawford Museum