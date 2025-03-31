Wood Hudson Cancer lab looking for students for its Undergraduate Research Education Program

Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory, located in Newport, has been advancing cancer research and education for 44 years. It is launching its 2025 Undergraduate Research Education Program (UREP).

This nine-week summer program will run daily from June 2 – August 1, offering undergraduate students hands-on cancer research experience, in person at 931 Isabella Street, Newport.

UREP combines classroom learning with laboratory research, training students in cell culture, bioactive hydrogel preparation, 3D bioprinting, western blotting, histology, and immunofluorescent microscopy.

Guided by expert researchers, participants will conduct independent projects and may present their findings to the broader scientific community.

Who Should Apply?

• Bachelor’s or Master’s students with a focus on the biomedical sciences

• Strong interest in cancer biology research

• Lab experience preferred, but not required



Know a student who would benefit? To apply, see the UREP APPLICATION FORM

Students will receive a stipend for their participation. We do not have a specific deadline, but we encourage applicants to apply as soon as possible. For questions, contact jbruns@woodhudson.org.

Join Wood Hudson in advancing cancer research and education.

