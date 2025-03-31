Keven Moore: Is your local roller-skating rink operating safely? Here’s what to look for

I was first introduced to roller-skating as a young toddler, and let me tell you, it was terrifying. Picture a future risk management and safety professional — me — wobbling up and down the neighborhood sidewalk in a set of steel roller skates that fit over my buddy’s tennis shoes from Kmart. It was a disaster waiting to happen, and the art of stopping was a skill set that I was never able to master at that age.

Fast forward to middle school and I quickly realized that if I wanted any semblance of a social life — and a chance to meet girls — I had better learn how to skate without looking like a baby giraffe on wheels. With the help of some Bay City Rollers, Wild Cherry, Bee Gees, and KC & The Sunshine Band, I was eventually able to navigate the roller rink without embarrassing myself or breaking any bones. Now the act of meeting girls took a lot more work, but with all that practice while going in circles, it paid off later in life.

Roller-skating is a recreational activity, sport, and mode of transportation where individuals glide on surfaces using shoes equipped with wheels. The first recorded use of roller skates was in a London stage performance in 1743. The inventor of this skate is unknown. The first recorded skate invention was by John Joseph Merlin in 1760, and in 1819 it was patented in France by M. Petitbled. The first public roller-skating rinks, spurred by James Plimpton’s invention of the quad skate in 1863, opened in 1866, first in New York City and then in Newport, Rhode Island.

It gained popularity in the 1880s, but during World War II, roller-skating became a popular stress-relief activity for civilians, war industry workers, and military personnel both in the U.S. and abroad. By the late 1940s, it was the top sport, with around 5,000 rinks operating and 18 million Americans participating. Then in the 1970s, roller-skating saw a huge resurgence with the disco craze.

Fast forward several decades, and today, I wouldn’t step inside a roller-skating rink unless it was for a risk control audit or to pick up a grandchild. As a toddler with an early knack for risk management and safety, I expertly recognized the dangers of roller-skating back then, and I still see them today.

Today, according to Poidata, there are currently 1,583 roller-skating rinks in the United States. In the state of Kentucky I counted a total of 49 links.

Today the industry is still thriving, with over 400 rinks generating nearly $1 million each in annual revenue and employing more than 11,000 people. The market is projected to grow significantly, reaching a value of USD 7.9 billion by 2032, up from USD 4.8 billion in 2024. In 2021, approximately 11.3 million Americans aged six and above participated in roller-skating.

However, they are still just as dangerous. According to the CDC, annually there are approximately 186,300 emergency room visits annually related to roller-skating injuries in the United States. Implementing safety measures, such as wearing protective gear and adhering to rink rules, can significantly reduce the risk of injuries. Deaths from roller-skating are relatively rare. However, there are approximately 1 to 2 fatalities annually in the United States due to roller-skating accidents, usually as a result of a head injury.

Operating a roller-skating rink isn’t as simple as handing out roller skates and waving as they go rolling by. As an owner and operator, it takes a strong risk management plan to limit their premises liability risks and keep everybody safe. Such risks are significant due to the high volume of visitors and the nature of the operation.

Liability is a significant concern for roller skate rink operators. The moment someone steps onto a roller-skating rink, there’s an expectation of safety. If an injury occurs, the owner or operator could be held liable, and becoming a “roller skating safety expert” is crucial to keep the doors open.

For instance, poorly maintained rental skates can contribute to falls that result in broken legs and ankles. Maintaining and inspecting rented skates is crucial for roller-skating rink owners to ensure the safety of their patrons. Regular checks help identify and address wear and tear, preventing accidents caused by faulty equipment. Properly maintained skates enhance the overall skating experience, reduce liability risks for the rink, and build trust with customers.

To ensure visitor safety, the facility must adhere to all public and life safety codes. While sports facilities are generally not liable for injuries sustained during active participation in sports, they can be held accountable for injuries unrelated to the sporting activity. Although falls are inevitable, effectively managing the rink’s activities and conditions can help separate slower skaters from more experienced or aggressive ones, thereby reducing the frequency of falls.

Participants should be encouraged to wear knee, elbow, and wrist guards, along with helmets. Owners and operators should promote safety awareness among skaters through signage, announcements, and educational programs.

Effective and risk-minded roller-skating rink owners and operators should consider offering educational courses for first-time skaters that encourage and educate skaters on how to stretch, warm-up, and cool down effectively. In addition, they should also teach falling techniques to minimize the impact on their bodies. Learning to roll into a fall can dissipate the force and reduce injury risk.

Just as importantly, they should teach skaters how to come to a safe and controlled stop, allowing them to practice various stopping techniques until they become second nature.

Owners and operators should employ an adequate number of skate guards, which is essential to enforce these rules and, if necessary, immediately remove individuals who violate those rules to ensure their safety as well as all the other guests.

Owners and operators should employ an adequate number of skate guards, which is essential to enforce these rules and, if necessary, immediately remove individuals who violate those rules to ensure their safety as well as all the other guests.

The recommended number of skate guards for a roller-skating rink can vary based on the size of the rink and the number of skaters. Generally, it is suggested to have at least one skate guard for every 50 skaters according to US National Services – Skating Rink Standards (10-SKA). Local, state, and federal laws dictate various safety standards that must be adhered to, including the number of staff required to monitor the rink.

Proper staffing helps mitigate risks and ensures compliance with safety protocols. Staff, including skating guards, should be trained and certified in first aid, emergency response, and customer service to handle any incidents effectively.

Adequate staffing and training are cornerstones of operational success in roller skate rinks. Well-trained employees ensure safety, provide excellent customer service, and maintain compliance with regulations. This ensures that there are enough guards to monitor the rink, assist skaters, and respond to any emergencies.

Skate guards should designate specific areas for different types of skating activities. For example, the inner circle can be reserved for practicing tricks, while the outer circles are for general skating.

Owners and operators should routinely inspect and repair skating surfaces to address any uneven areas and promptly remove debris to prevent trips. Additionally, to mitigate spectator liability due to slick floor surfaces, it’s essential to maintain the facility with nonskid floor coverings in good condition to prevent trips, slips, and falls.

Given the fact that most roller rinks operate their rinks with the lights dimmed down, the number of exits must be sufficient and well-marked, with backup lighting in case of power failure. Steps must have handrails, be well-lit, marked, and with good maintenance and repair. This also extends out into the parking area, as it should be well maintained and free of snow and ice.

Finally, owners and operators should also complete criminal background checks for any employee instructing or supervising children or youth. For instance, if you host birthday parties on the premises or hold instructional classes, this should be a priority.

Roller-skating may have started as a wobbly adventure for many of us, but it has certainly rolled its way into our hearts and history. From the early days of clunky steel skates to the disco fever of the 70s, roller-skating has been a source of fun, fitness, and even a bit of romance. Safety is a culture that must be embraced not just by the owner or operator of your local skating rink, but by everyone involved.

So, whether you’re gliding gracefully or still mastering the art of not looking like a baby giraffe on wheels, remember to stay safe, follow the rink rules, and most importantly, have a blast. After all, life is better on eight wheels according to your local roller skating rink.

Be Safe, My Friend!