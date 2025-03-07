BCM’s March 11 NKY History hour to preview new documentary on history of Newport Barracks

Once a key military post at the junction of the Licking and Ohio Rivers, the Newport Barracks played a pivotal role in westward expansion, the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War and the Civil War. But its history stretches even further, with deep ties to American Indian heritage and local industry. Now, a new documentary is set to bring this site’s remarkable past to life, and Behringer-Crawford Museum is offering an exclusive preview.

Join NKY History Hour on Tuesday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m. for a conversation with the creators of the upcoming Newport Barracks Documentary. The Rosemoor Media team — director, executive producer and writer Haley Snowden; producer, writer and researcher Eileen Heekin; writer, executive producer and researcher Michael Coker; and producer an reenactment coordinator Ethan Powles — will discuss their research, filming process, and fascinating discoveries, alongside never-before-seen footage from the film, set for release later this year.

Haley Snowden has produced and directed two award-winning documentaries: Behind the Uniform: A Look Inside the Cincinnati Fire Department and Behind the Uniform: A New Class. She’s created social media content and worked with small businesses around Cincinnati. She owns Rosemoor Media, LLC, which has produced multiple works across different genres, including an award-winning animated comedy.

Eileen Heekin is a graduate of the Public History Program at NKU and is working on this documentary as a continuation of her capstone. She currently works at NKU as an Academic Coordinator in the College of Health and Human Services. Eileen has researched the Newport Barracks throughout her time in the Public History Program and plans to continue her research to assist with completing this documentary.

Michael Coker has decades of experience working with historic sites, museums and archives. He currently works as a Professor at Northern Kentucky University, teaching US history and Museum Administration and Archival management. He is the author of The Battle of Port Royal, Charleston Curiosities, and South Carolina: An Illustrated History and numerous historical articles and essays. Most recently he served as a co-author on the paper Archaeological Identification of the Newport Barracks Site.

Ethan Powles is a graduate of NKU’s Masters of Public History program. He currently volunteers at the Heritage Village Museum where he created videos for their self-guided tour and participated in educational events. For 7 years, Ethan has been a part of the living history community, participating in reenactment events covering time periods from the late 1770s to the early 1900s. He brings his knowledge of video production and connections with 1812 reenactors to this project.

Register for the free virtual NKY History Hour event via Zoom.

The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

NKY History Hour programs occur every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM.

Behringer-Crawford Museum