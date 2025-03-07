St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption to celebrate 33rd St. Patrick’s Mass March 13

Staff report

St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington will kick off the St. Patrick’s season with its 33rd-annual Northern Kentucky St. Patrick Mass at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 13.

The Mass will celebrate St. Patrick and local Irish families and heritage.

Mass will be led by Rev. Harry A. Settle Jr. with the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Glee Club performing along with the Emerald Society Pipe & Drum Corps. Members of the St. Patrick’s Division Hibernians, as well as the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Our Lady of Knock Division, will also participate.

“We strive every year to make the St. Patrick’s Mass an event uniting all Irish groups in Greater Cincinnati,” said organizer Bridget Spears of the event originated by the Fenians of Northern Kentucky.

The mass is open to the public and all are invited to an after-Mass celebration on the third floor of Molly Malone’s Irish Pub, located at Fourth and Court Streets in Covington.

“The Mass honors the saint, the Trinity, and all good things Irish — music, dance, literature, and genealogy,” said organizer Steve Burke.