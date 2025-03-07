Covington Historic Preservation Office accepting nominations for Preservation Excellence Awards

The City of Covington’s Historic Preservation Office is accepting nominations for the Covington Preservation Excellence Awards.

“The awards honor projects that have preserved or revitalized historic buildings throughout our community,” said Covington Historic Preservation Officer Kaitlin Bryan.

The deadline for nominations is 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 1. The awards recognize individuals or organizations for preservation projects that were completed between January and December 2024. Winners are chosen by the City’s Economic Development staff. Nomination forms can be accessed at the Covington Preservation Excellence Award Program webpage.

Awards will be given in five categories:

• Exterior Restoration-Residential: Acknowledges historic residential projects that have restored the exterior of the building in which the architect, contractor, or owner expressed exceptional care in respecting the historic fabric and/or setting of the property. These projects tend to have sufficient and intact historic materials and detailing that warrant a restoration. • Exterior Restoration Mixed-Use/Commercial: This category acknowledges historic mixed-use or commercial structures that have restored the exterior of the building in which the architect, contractor, or owner expressed exceptional care in respecting the historic fabric and/or setting of the property. These projects as well tend to have sufficient and intact historic materials and detailing that warrant a restoration. • Adaptive Re-use Residential: This category acknowledges the successful adaptive reuse of a residential property in the design of new and different use(s) for an existing building in which the historic materials and fabric of the property were retained and used as a prime element in the design of the project. • Adaptive Re-use Mixed-Use Commercial: Recognizes the successful adaptive reuse of a mixed-use or commercial property in the design of new and different use(s) for an existing building in which the historic materials and fabric of a property were retained and used as a prime element in the design of the project. • Interior Excellence: This award recognizes a project, either residential, mixed-use, or commercial, that demonstrates outstanding achievement in historic preservation, restoration, or rehabilitation of the interior of a building.

“Award-winning projects will embody the goals of preserving, protecting, and celebrating Covington’s built heritage and its unique sense of place,” Bryan said.

To nominate a property for a Preservation Award, complete a nomination form and submit it, along with supporting documents, to the City of Covington’s Historic Preservation Office at City Hall, located at 20 W. Pike St.

For information about the award program, or questions about nomination forms, contact Kaitlin Bryan at 859-292-2171 or email at kaitlin.bryan@covingtonky.gov.

Historically given in May in honor of National Historic Preservation Month, this year’s award ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Covington Authenti-CITY awards during the 2025 National Economic Development Week, May 11-17.

Specifics to the ceremony’s location, date, and time are to be determined.

City of Covington