Kentucky State Police keeping children safe, arrest more than 300 online predators since 2019

Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday that since 2019, the Kentucky State Police have arrested 309 online child predators.

“Our message is clear – there is no place for child predators or any crime against children in Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “As a dad, I want every child to be safe from harm, and as Governor, I will continue working to make sure this is the reality. And we are making this happen thanks to the vigilant efforts of the Kentucky State Police and our local law enforcement agencies.”

The Kentucky State Police also strongly encourages Kentuckians to learn more about financial sextortion, a scheme in which the perpetrator uses threats and intimidation to extort money from their victims – many of whom are children – which is becoming more prevalent nationwide. In most cases, it is related to the distribution or publication of intimate content of the victim. Kentuckians should contact law enforcement immediately if they believe someone has been a victim of sextortion.

“Our team is committed to tracking down the people who hide behind the keyboard to target our young people,” said Lt. Mike Bowling, Electronic Crime Branch commander. “We are working diligently to create a safer online environment for children by equipping parents with the knowledge and tools to monitor their children’s activity online.”

To further assist the agency in locating hidden electronic storage devices such as hard drives, USB drives and cell phones that may contain criminal activity, such as child sexual abuse material, Kentucky State Police introduced the first-ever electronic storage device detection K-9 in Kentucky, one of only 51 of its kind nationwide. In 2021, K-9 May joined the agency and then in 2022, K-9 Cam came onboard to serve a dual purpose as an investigative tool for detectives interviewing children involved in these crimes.

In addition, the Electronic Crime Branch partners with Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky to provide education to help parents protect their kids online. These free resources have been distributed statewide to organizations serving families and children:



• 10 Things Parents Need to Know About Internet Safety

• Signs a Child Is Experiencing Cyberbullying

• Online Gaming Safety Tips for Parents

“At the heart of the work of Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky is to prevent our children from falling prey to this horrific crime in the first place. These online resources and trainings have reached all 120 counties, and received national attention,” said Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky Executive Director Jill Seyfred. “If just one family is equipped to be alert to the dangers of online predators, and if just one child is tucked into bed tonight having avoided these horrifying consequences, then we know we are moving in the right direction with our education and awareness activities.”

To report a suspected internet crime against a child, please contact the KSP Electronic Crime Branch at 502-782-9769 or any KSP local post.



Gov. Beshear encourages Kentuckians to be aware of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s takeitdown.ncmec.org website. This free service can help remove online sharing of nude or sexually explicit images or videos taken of a person when they were under 18 years old.

Kentucky Governor’s Office