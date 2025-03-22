Behringer-Crawford Museum, The Carnegie to partner for event celebrating life of Harlan Hubbard April 23

Behringer-Crawford Museum and The Carnegie will partner for an event in April celebrating the life and legacy of artist, writer and sustainability pioneer Harlan Hubbard (1900-1988).

Set beneath The Spirit of Covington — Hubbard’s largest mural — the special event will feature a discussion with author Jessica K. Whitehead, whose new biography, Driftwood: The Life of Harlan Hubbard, offers an in-depth look at his artistic journey, philosophies and enduring influence.

The event will take place at The Carnegie’s Otto M. Budig Theatre, located at 1028 Scott Blvd in Covington on Wednesday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $58, which includes a signed copy of Driftwood and a reserved seat, $18 for general admission and $15 for Behringer-Crawford Museum members. Tickets are available for purchase at thecarnegie.com.

Whitehead’s book explores Hubbard’s family background, education and relationships, as well as his views on art, writing, music and philosophy. Drawing from journals, letters, paintings and sketches, she paints a vivid portrait of Harlan and his wife, Anna, and their remarkable way of life.

Following Whitehead’s discussion and Q & A, attendees will experience the rolling world premiere of Piano Trio No. 2: Payne Hollow by Louisville composer Daniel Gilliam. Performed by members of the NouLou Chamber Players, this piece pays tribute to the Hubbards’ artistic spirit and love of classical music, incorporating the instruments they cherished—piano, cello, and violin.

This event follows Behringer-Crawford Museum’s upcoming Driftwood: The Life of Harlan Hubbard exhibit, opening April 13. Featuring a stunning selection of Hubbard’s paintings, sketches and writings, the exhibit offers a deeper exploration of his artistic and philosophical legacy. The exhibition is supported in part by the Elsa Sule Foundation and Cincinnati Art Galleries.

Whitehead, curator of collections at the Kentucky Derby Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, is also the author of The History of the Kentucky Derby in 75 Objects and a contributor to The Watercolors of Harlan Hubbard: From the Collection of Bill and Flo Caddell.

Daniel Gilliam is a Louisville-based composer and program director at 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is supported in part by our members, the City of Covington, Kenton County Fiscal Court, ArtsWave, Kentucky Arts Council and the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

Behringer-Crawford Museum