Urban Sites names Kate Green president, a new position, for the growing organization

Urban Sites, a real estate development, construction, and management company that has played a prominent role in preserving and revitalizing the region’s urban core, has named Kate Greene president, a newly created role for the organization.

This milestone marks an exciting chapter of growth for Urban Sites as it continues to build on the legacy established by founders Ed Hubert and Bill Baum.

“Kate has a commanding presence and an ability to see the big picture while also drilling into the details and connecting them in an integrated, powerful way across the organization,” said Greg Olson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “She also has this wonderful gift of balancing that presence with empathy, which allows her to see things very clearly from others’ perspectives. That’s exactly what’s needed to align our team under a unified strategy. This relentless drive and ability to navigate complexity, bring people together, and get things done make her an ideal partner.”

Greene’s appointment reflects the strategic evolution of Urban Sites – adding operational focus and capacity while maintaining continuity in vision. Olson said Greene will lead more of the day-to-day business operations, while he will remain focused on investor, partner and lender relations and provide capital for innovative technologies, property re-investment, acquisition, development and expansion.

Nearly four years ago, Greene and Olson began building a collaborative relationship while she was at College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation (CHCURC). It was during this initial partnership that Olson said he observed Greene’s calm, humble, thoughtful and fiercely competitive demeanor – traits he felt would translate well for the Urban Sites team.

“I watched and admired her successes and in April of 2024, we agreed Kate would join the Urban Sites executive team as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, she has demonstrated a deep understanding of financing tools and regional goals, helping Urban Sites navigate complex projects with a people and neighborhood-first approach,” said Olson. “Development means more to Kate than just real estate – she thinks about small business support, streetscaping, job creation, green spaces, growth and quality-of-life improvements when approaching any project. It’s this unique approach she takes to projects that makes her a perfect fit for our organization.”

As CEO of CHCURC, Greene played a key role in revitalizing the neighborhood, fostering economic development and leading transformative projects that balanced community needs with strategic investment. Her service on boards such as Tri-State Trails and HomeBase Cincinnati, where she holds the position of board president, further reinforced the importance of blending physical development with holistic community support.



“Urban Sites isn’t just about constructing buildings—we’re committed to uplifting communities,” said Greene. “That means supporting everyone around us, from nonprofits and local businesses to the arts and beyond. I’ve always known I wanted to be part of an organization with a mission grounded in integrity and community impact. Urban Sites upholds that commitment by addressing real issues affecting our neighbors. I’m honored as president to help lead this incredible team into the next chapter – driving results, creating value and doing it all in a way that stays rooted in our purpose.”

Founded over 30 years ago, Urban Sites began with historic renovations in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood and has grown into a full-service real estate company focused on residential properties, office and retail spaces, and affordable housing in walkable neighborhoods. With a strong presence in Over-the-Rhine, Pendleton, East Walnut Hills, the Central Business District, and Covington, Urban Sites remains dedicated to thoughtful development and community connection. (Examples of the work Urban Sites is doing in Northern Kentucky include The Hayden at Roebling Point and the anticipated development of part the Peace Bell block in downtown Newport.)

Greene has long admired Urban Sites’ development philosophy and says the team is central to its continued success.

“What I’ve experienced at Urban Sites is that we don’t cut corners. Whether it’s market-rate housing, affordable housing, commercial spaces, or mixed-use developments, we truly listen and deliver on what a community is looking for,” she said. “And none of that happens without the people behind the work. We have a wonderful team at Urban Sites, and I’m grateful to work alongside such talented, creative and committed individuals.”

As Urban Sites enters this next chapter, it remains committed to its mission with a clear and expanded vision for the future. With Greene’s embrace of this new president position, the company is well-positioned for strategic growth, innovation, and meaningful impact in the communities it serves.



To learn more about the organization and current projects, visit urbansites.com.