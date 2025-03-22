FDA announces voluntary recall of limited quantities of Nestle’s Lean Cuisines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s frozen meals, due to the potential presence of wood-like material.

This recall is isolated to some batches of the following items: Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine® Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, and Stouffer’s Party Size Chicken Lasagna that were produced between August 2024-March 2025. These products were distributed at major retailers in the U.S. between September 2024 and March 2025. This does not involve any other Lean Cuisine or Stouffer’s products.

The company says they are taking this action after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue, including one potential choking incident to date.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not prepare or consume them. Instead, they should return the products to the retailer where they were purchased for a replacement or a full refund. For any further support needed, please contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Eastern Time.

In a statement, the company says, “We are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material. We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it. We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on this recall and will cooperate with them fully.”

Nestlé USA adds, “The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”

For more information on the recall, including the batch numbers and best by dates for the affected products, click here.

