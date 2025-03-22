Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for annual Leadership Alumni Awards

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is now accepting nominations for its Leadership Alumni Awards, which include the Ruth A. Eger Leader of Distinction Award, the Leadership Volunteer Impact Award, the Gary Beatrice Leadership Award, and the newly introduced R. Casey Barach Leadership Award for Entrepreneurship.

The annual awards honor alumni of the NKY Chamber’s Leadership programs for their exceptional contributions to the community. The winners will be celebrated during the Leadership Alumni Awards Celebration in August.

The newly established R. Casey Barach Leadership Award for Entrepreneurship is named in honor of Casey Barach, a pioneer for innovation and entrepreneurship in Northern Kentucky. The award will recognize a Leadership NKY alumnus who has made a lasting impact on our region’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Barach’s career highlights include serving as Executive Director of the Kentucky Innovation Network (formerly E-Zone), founding UpTech—an award-winning tech accelerator for high growth companies, becoming a state-wide leader for angel investing, and contributing over 11 years as Senior Vice President at the Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (now BE NKY Growth Partnership).

“Casey’s contributions to our community are immeasurable. His vision and dedication have fostered countless opportunities for entrepreneurs in Northern Kentucky,” said Ruth Eger, Vice President of the LNK Class of 1999, from which E-Zone was founded. “We look forward to honoring other champions of our region’s entrepreneurial community with this award for years to come.”

Selection Criteria:

• Is a graduate of Leadership Northern Kentucky.

• Is an entrepreneur or has contributed materially to the entrepreneur community.

• Has used business ownership to make meaningful and positive contributions to the region.

• Serves as a role model and mentor for other entrepreneurs.

• Demonstrates a high level of entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, perseverance, and creativity necessary for long-term business success.

• Has been effective in achieving positive change.

• Their work has a measurable record of accomplishment over time.

In addition to the R. Casey Barach Leadership Award for Entrepreneurship, nominations are also being accepted for the following awards:

The Ruth A. Eger Leader of Distinction: This Award is given to a Leadership NKY alumnus who has made significant and notable contributions in making our region “a better place to live, work and play.” Additionally, they have been highly effective in achieving positive change for the region.

Selection Criteria:

• Making meaningful and lasting contributions to the community

• Valuing and honoring diverse experiences and perspectives

• Demonstrating innovation and creativity

• Serving as a role model and mentor for others and demonstrates a high level of professionalism

• Demonstrates a significant number of years of effective leadership in the community serving on boards and advancing the region’s vitality and economic/social well-being

The Leadership Volunteer Impact Award: This award is given to an alumnus of Leadership NKY or Encounter NKY who generously shares their time and expertise and is accessible to others.

Selection Criteria:

• Values and honors diverse experiences and perspectives

• Advances access and opportunity for others

• Serves as a role model for others and demonstrates a high level of professionalism

• Develops and maintains positive relationships with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and its leadership programs

The Gary Beatrice Leadership Award: This award is given to a Regional Youth Leadership alumnus or volunteer who imparts guidance and expertise in encouraging others to develop leadership skills.

Selection Criteria:

• Demonstrates a commitment to personal and professional growth

• Willingness to share their knowledge, skills, and expertise with mentees

• The nominee effectively communicates the purpose, principles, values, and impact of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce leadership programs, specifically Regional Youth Leadership

Nominations for all four awards are open to alumni of Encounter NKY, Leadership NKY and Regional Youth Leadership. Anyone may submit a nomination online. The deadline for nominations is May 1.

Award recipients will be honored at the Leadership Alumni Awards Celebration later this year. The event is open to all alumni of Encounter NKY, Leadership NKY and Regional Youth Leadership.

To learn more about NKY Chamber Leadership programs, visit www.nkychamber.com/alumniawards. Questions about the nomination process, or programs, can be directed to Ann Marie Whelan, NKY Chamber Director of Leadership, at amwhelan@nkychamber.com.

