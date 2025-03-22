Campbell County Public Library’s April 11 Signature Series to feature best-selling author Mary Kay Andrews

New York Times bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews will speak at the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch of the Campbell County Public Library as part of their Signature Series on Friday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

From beach reads to mysteries, Mary Kay Andrews has authored over 30 novels since her first book, Every Crooked Nanny, which was released in 1992 under her real name: Kathy Hogan Torcheck. She has written under her pen name since 2002, which was coined from combining her children’s names — her daughter Mary Kathleen and son, Andrew.

Torcheck will discuss her writing, including her latest novel Summers at the Saint, at the library’s program. The author toured her novel last summer; this will be her first appearance in the tri-state discussing Summers at the Saint, making it a can’t-miss event for fans of the beloved author’s work.

The library is also hosting a more casual afternoon Signature Series Sneak Peek at 3 p.m. for those who can’t make the evening presentation.

When sitting down to write a novel, Torcheck said she first comes up with a premise, a protagonist and then what her dilemma and character arc will be. Often, her stories start with a title idea, like Hissy Fit, her first New York Times bestseller.

“I write a synopsis, and then I start plotting,” Torcheck said in an interview with CCPL. “I’m mostly a seat-of-the-pants writer. I write in a linear way, sending chunks to my agent and editor as I go. When it’s done, it’s time for revisions and rewrites.”

Summers at the Saint is set off the coast of Georgia, “where traditions run deep and scandals run even deeper.” Torcheck bills it as a part-thriller, part-romcom backdropped by an iconic Southern resort hotel.

When asked about themes she wanted to explore in Summers at the Saint, Torcheck said that she “wanted to talk about class division, haves vs. have nots, women’s friendships and a continuing theme in my books—women reinventing themselves.”

Roebling Point Books will be onsite at the Fort Thomas Branch selling copies of the author’s books. Stick around to get an autograph. The library also has several Mary Kay Andrews books available for check out.

“My job, by definition is to sit alone in a room and make up stories. I’m an extreme extrovert, so that’s hard. It’s the lima beans,” Torcheck said. “Meeting readers, hearing how they relate to my stories, that’s the dessert—chocolate fudge cake with a scoop of rocky road ice cream.”

Campbell County Public Library