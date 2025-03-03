Bonded Spirit Music Festival starts Friday, new headliner announced; get on Bonded Spirit Music Trail

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Grammy-award winning duo, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley will replace Nat Myers as a headliner for this year’s Bonded Spirit Music Festival.

The festival celebrates Kentucky’s rich bourbon heritage and Americana and bluegrass soul music and takes place across Covington.

The Bonded Spirit Music Festival begins on Friday, March 7 with a FREE Bonded Spirit Pre-Party at festival partner, Smoke Justis, featuring the Whiskey Bent Valley Boys.

March 8 offers festival attendees a full day of music with the addition of the new, FREE Bonded Spirit Music Trail. Covington stops on The B-Line®, Northern Kentucky’s self-guided bourbon experience, will host musical acts throughout the day from 1-4 p.m. Participating venues will offer a special hand-crafted “Bonded Spirit” cocktail featuring sponsor New Riff Distilling’s award-winning BIB whiskeys. SamJam Productions, which hosts their own Bluegrass festivals, partnered with the event to curate all of the musical acts for the Bonded Spirit Music Festival this year.

Music Trail Stops and Lineup

• Jonny Estep & Gravel Drive at The Globe

• Billy Cantrell at Knowledge Bar & Social Room

• Brendan Martin at Wenzel Whiskey

• Marcus Oglesby at Wiseguy Lounge

• Sydney Adams Duo at Revival Vintage Spirits & Bottle Shop

• Jonathan Pennington at Libby’s Southern Comfort

Then, from 5 – 11 p.m., Lindsay Lou, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and The Brothers Comatose will take over the main festival stage inside The Rickhaus, a heated tent located next to Smoke Justis. This 21+, ticketed experience is sponsored by The B-Line®, New Riff and VIP Swag Bag Sponsor, The Think Shop.

Lindsay Lou is a celebrated singer-songwriter whose music seamlessly blends her deep bluegrass roots with progressive Americana, folk, and soulful pop. Named one of NPR’s “12 Best Live Performances” and praised by outlets like Billboard and No Depression, Lindsay Lou continues to captivate audiences with her radiant presence and unwavering authenticity.

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, powerhouse, Grammy®-nominated acoustic duo, have work with many artists including Vince Gill, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Alison Kraus, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Peter Frampton, Old Crow Medicine Show and more. The new critically acclaimed, song-centric Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley album, “Living In A Song,” features title cut, “Deeper Than A Dirt Road,” and “Way Downtown,” and was a Top 5 Bluegrass album, Top 10 Americana album and Top 40 Current Country album. In 2023, the duo appeared on A Tribute To The Judds, in which they collaborated with Molly Tuttle on “John Deere Tractor,” alongside an all-star cast including Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson, and many more. On March 8, 2024, the Taj Mahal Sextet (of which Ickes & Hensley are members) released Swingin’ Live At The Church In Tulsa to acclaim from SPIN, Performing Songwriter, No Depression and more.

The Brothers Comatose, a roots-infused bluegrass band from San Francisco, blend Americana, folk, and traditional bluegrass with high-energy performances, heartfelt songwriting, and tight harmonies, will round the night and take the stage at 9 p.m. Founded in 2008 by brothers Ben and Alex Morrison, their sound is defined by virtuosic string instrumentation and a spirited, foot-stomping vibe. In 2024, multi-instrumentalist Addie Levy joined, enriching their harmonies and live performances with her mandolin and vocals. Drawing influences from bluegrass, country, and rock, they craft modern, storytelling-driven songs about love, loss, and adventure, captivating fans with their infectious energy and dynamic stage presence at both intimate venues and festivals.



Main Stage Ticket Details

Tickets to see Lindsay Lou, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, and headliner, The Brothers Comatose are available at BondedSpirit.com. VIP tickets are $225 and general admission tickets are $75.

The John. G. Carlisle VIP Experience valued at over $200 includes:

• Voucher from the official Bonded Spirit Bottled-in-Bond (BIB) sponsor, New Riff Distilling, redeemable for a 750 ML commemorative bottle of BIB bourbon*

• Priority viewing of the main stage from the VIP area of the Roebling Rickhaus

• VIP swag bag from The B-Line®

• Two drink tickets for Bonded Spirit hand-crafted, signature cocktail

• Early access beginning at 3 p.m.

• Access to a Smoke Justis smoked meats and sides buffet from 5-7 p.m.

• Early entry to the Smoke Justis Bourbon Lounge and the VIP area with limited first come, first served seating near the Roebling Rickhaus stage

• Meet and Greet with The Brothers Comatose and Lindsay Lou during early entry

• Two VIP-only bars and access to VIP restroom facilities.

History of the Bonded Spirit Music Festival

The Bonded Spirit Music Festival in Covington is an annual celebration that blends the rich legacy of bourbon with the soulful tunes of Americana and Bluegrass music. Held in early March, the festival is named after the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, a bourbon purity law that passed in March of that year and was advocated for by Covington’s own John G. Carlisle.

The Bonded Spirit Music Festival aims to draw bourbon enthusiasts, as well fans of live Americana and bluegrass music. Visitors and attendees can expect nationally recognized acts performing on a stage backdropped by the iconic Roebling Bridge, as well as local flavor and plenty of bourbon. The Bonded Spirit Music Festival not only commemorates John G. Carlisle and the Bottled-in-Bond Act but coupled with the local B-Line®, NKY’s self-guided bourbon experience, further emphasizes Northern Kentucky’s pivotal role in the sprit’s history and solidifies its present status as a top-tier destination, promising an unparalleled bourbon experience.

