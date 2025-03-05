Boone Co. Public Library to host Early Childhood Fair Saturday at Main Library in Burlington

March 5, 2025
The Boone County Public Library (BCPL) will host its 19th-annual Early Childhood Fair at the Main Library on Saturday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Families with children are invited to the free event which connects parents and caregivers to local organizations that offer enriching activities and essential services for children ages 0-5.

The Fair will feature a variety of community organizations including preschools, music classes and sports programs, providing information and hands-on activities for little ones. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore early childhood resources and participate in engaging experiences for the whole family.

Family-friendly activities will include:

• Live animal encounters with Cool Critters
• Fun activities provided by community organizations
• Hearing tests offered by Children’s Hospital
• Vision screenings conducted by the Lions Club
• Developmental screenings for children ages 2 months to 36 months
• Door prizes generously donated by local groups

The annual event offers an opportunity for families to discover educational programs and health services available in the community in a fun and interactive environment, furthering BCPL’s support for early literacy and lifelong learning for all ages.

For more information, call 859-342-BOOK (2665) ext. 8138.

