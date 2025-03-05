Mike Tussey: Washington DC’s Cherry Blossom Festival, a great celebration of Spring

Here in the early blustery days of the month of March, we sometimes begin day dreaming of just getting away for a few days. Your real vacation of course usually comes during the summer months or so. However, Springtime has a magic about it that just creates new energy within our lives.

The Spring season arrives in just 15 days, March 20 at 5:24 p.m. EDT. By this time, look around – you will see Springtime beginning to bust out all over.

Many of us for the past four months or so have been almost in a hibernation mode and can’t wait to get outside and enjoy the birth of Spring 2025.March certainly provides quite a bit for us to do with basketball and baseball very active.

Here’s an idea, you likely haven’t thought about I’m sure. Over in our nation’s capital – Washington D.C. with the advent of Spring, comes the 113th National Cherry Blossom Festival for March 20 through April 13.

Now’s a great time to think about a few days or a mini-vacation trip to our nation’s capital. There’s good reason too as there is plenty to see and do as well as enjoying the city’s historic monuments and sites.

My wife Jo and I once upon a time back in 1971 decided to take our two sons, Mike and Chris to Washington and see it all. This of course included the Cherry Blossom Festival which was in full bloom.

We decided to take a beautiful scenic drive while enjoying the historic sites along the way such as President Thomas Jefferson’s home – “Monticello” in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Next up, we visited “Mount Vernon” the home of our first President – George Washington just 8 miles south of Alexandria, Virginia overlooking the beautiful Potomac River.

Today, we enjoy the indelible memories of our scenic drive and our incredible visit throughout Washington all of which were captured on vintage photos.

So, how and when did the National Cherry Blossom Festival come about?

It all began 113 years in 1912 when the Mayor of Tokyo, Japan presented the United States with 3,000 cherry trees to celebrate the enduring friendship between American and Japan.

However, the first donation of 2,000 trees, received in 1910, was burned on orders from President William Howard Taft because insects and disease had infested the gift. The First Lady, Helen Taft and the wife of the Japanese Ambassador, planted the very first two trees on the north bank of the tidal basin in West Potomac Park.

Many First Ladies including Mamie Eisenhower, Lady Bird Johnson, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush Michelle Obama, Melania Trump and Jill Biden have officially commemorated the blossoms.

In 1915, the United States reciprocated with a gift of flowering Dog Wood trees to the people of Japan.



Each year more nearly 2 million attend not only to see the beauty and blossoms – but to enjoy the very history personified throughout the capital city. The period that is described as “pink bloom” is when visitors can catch the cherry blossoms in full bloom. On average, peak bloom occurs between the last week of March and the first week of April. By the way, this reminder – DO NOT pick the blossoms as it is against the law.

Here are a few dates you may wish to consider in making your plans to Washington:

• THE NATIONAL CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL PARADE IS SET FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 12 ON CONSTITUTION AVENUE IN WASHINTON

• SATURDAY, MARCH 29 THE BLOSSOM KITE FESTIVAL ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WASHINGTON MONUMENT (FREE)

• PETALPALOOZA FIREWORKS SHOW AT THE CAPITAL RIVERFRONT NAVY YARD

Other key Cherry Blossom events:

• Friday, March 14 the “PINK TIE PARTY” at Union Station is a signature event which is known as a “must see” party.

• More information is available on line for events such as DC packages, luxury hotels and restaurants.

These just a few of the celebration events that occur from March 20 – April 14. There are many more, so do some checking, it’s party time in DC.

For the record, those who wish to drive from Northern Kentucky to Washington, it approximately 515 miles which is about a 7.5 hour trip. If you prefer to fly, contact your travel agent for packages and costs.

So, there you have a few different ideas to get away and celebrate the coming of Spring 2025. Be sure and dress accordingly, the month of March is fickle, don’t forget your walking shoes and or course, be ready to take a ton of photos.

We did and even today, 54 years later, they are treasures.

The Cherry Blossom Festival reminds me of an instrumental #1 hit from Perez Prado in 1955 entitled: CHERRY PINK AND APPLE BLOSSOM WHITE

If you like doing the “cha cha” – this hit is for you. Look it up.

Cha Cha Cha

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.