Boone County’s historic Dinsmore Homestead to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new Heritage Center

Dinsmore Homestead will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new 6,000-square-foot Heritage Center on April 2 at 3:30 p.m.

The community is invited to join in celebrating this important milestone at its home just west of Burlington.

The new facility, “Preserving the Past. Educating the Future,” will enhance Dinsmore’s ability to engage visitors and expand educational opportunities. With this addition, it will be able to host over 5,000 students annually, double its daily visitor capacity, and offer versatile spaces for events like weddings and community gatherings.

Join us as we lay the foundation for the future of Dinsmore Homestead and help us continue to bring history to life. This event marks the next exciting chapter in efforts to preserve the Homestead and share its stories with future generations.

For more information on the campaign and to explore giving opportunities, visit dinsmorehomestead.org or its Facebook page .

Dinsmore is a 501(c)(3) organization; all donations are tax-deductible.

Located in Boone County, just west of Burlington, Dinsmore Homestead offers captivating tours and was recently recognized by the National Park Service’s Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.