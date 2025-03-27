League of Women Voters to rally in state Capitol rotunda Friday for the ‘democracy principle’

The League of Women Voters of Kentucky is calling on all League members, friends, and citizen advocacy groups to unite for the Democracy Principle Rally in the Capitol Rotunda on Friday, March 28.

This rally is an important stand for democracy, highlighting that the 2025 legislative session has done little to address the League’s documented concern that, since 1998, Kentucky’s legislative process has been manipulated to minimize citizen participation and stifle open and full debate on significant legislation.

As this legislative session nears its conclusion, the League calls for Kentuckians to join their voices in affirming the fundamental principle that “We, the people, have a right to participate in decisions that affect us.” In other words,” no laws about us, without us.”

The Democracy Principle emphasizes that all citizens must have a meaningful opportunity to be involved in the legislative process, ensuring their voices are heard and considered in the decisions that impact their lives. The League will not let this principle be sacrificed or ignored.

Who Should Attend:

• All citizens of Kentucky who believe in the right to participate in democracy.

• Advocacy groups dedicated to promoting open and transparent government.

• League members and supporters of democratic participation.

This rally is an opportunity to send a clear message to lawmakers that the people’s voices cannot be disregarded.



The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. As a nonpartisan body, the League takes action on issues but does not support or oppose candidates or parties. The League supports diversity, equity, and inclusion in membership and programming.

League of Women Voters of Kentucky