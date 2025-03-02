Brackets set for six region basketball tournaments involving local high school teams

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The eight boys basketball teams that made it to the 9th Region tournament have plenty of time to prepare for their first-round games that are scheduled for Saturday at Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena.

Region tournament schedules were adjusted this year because the boys state tournament at Rupp Arena can’t be played until March 26-29 at Rupp Arena. That gives 9th Region teams several days to come up with a game plan for the opponents they selected in a draw.

Newport won close games against Cooper in the 2023 and 2024 region finals. Those teams are on opposite sides of bracket and could meet in the title game once again.

In the opening round, Cooper will face Highlands and Newport will take on Holy Cross. The other matchups are Covington Catholic vs. Dixie Heights and Lloyd vs. Ryle.

During the regular season, CovCath had a 6-1 record against region tournament teams with the only loss coming to Cooper, 69-65, in overtime.

Northern Kentucky teams in the 8th and 10th Region boys tournaments won’t be taking the court until next week. Campbell County is the defending 10th Region champion and Simon Kenton has the best record in the 8th Region tournament field.

The 9th Region girls tournament will begin Sunday with four games at Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena. Cooper, ranked No. 3 in the final statewide coaches poll, will be competing for an unprecedented fourth consecutive 9th Region girls title.

Simon Kenton enters the 8th Region girls tournament ranked No. 6 in the state media poll. Brossart and Campbell County are among the contenders in the 10th Region girls bracket. George Rogers Clark has won that tournament seven of the last eight years.

Girls region basketball tournaments

9TH REGION AT NORTHERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY TRUIST ARENA

SUNDAY

Dixie Heights (20-8) vs. Newport Central Catholic (16-16), 1 p.m.

Cooper (22-5) vs. Holy Cross, (25-7), 2:30 p.m.

Highlands (21-8) vs. Ryle (9-22), 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame (20-7) vs. St. Henry (14-16), 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Semifinal games, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

MONDAY

Campbell County (17-9) vs. Nicholas County (19-12), 6 p.m.

George Rogers Clark (22-7) vs. Mason County (21-9), 7:45 p.m.

TUESDAY

Bracken County (22-10) vs. Harrison County (15-16), 6 p.m.

Brossart (24-7) vs. Montgomery County (20-12), 7:45 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT HENRY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY

Owen County (16-14) vs. Grant County (16-12), 6:30 p.m.

South Oldham (15-11) vs. Woodford County (18-7), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY

Simon Kenton (23-4) vs. Trimble County (15-11), 6:30 p.m.

Anderson County (25-8) vs. Oldham County (14-17), 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinal games, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Boys region basketball tournaments

9TH REGION AT N. KY. UNIVERSITY’S TRUIST ARENA

SATURDAY, MARCH 8

Cooper (20-5) vs. Highlands (18-12), 1 p.m.

Covington Catholic (23-8) vs. Dixie Heights (21-9), 2:30 p.m.

Newport (18-10) vs. Holy Cross (17-11), 6:30 p.m.

Lloyd (24-6) vs. Ryle (16-12), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 11

Semifinal games, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 18

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY , MARCH 10

Montgomery County (19-10) vs. Harrison County (13-15), 6 p.m.

Brossart (15-15) vs. Mason County (16-13), 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 11

Nicholas County (20-11) vs. Augusta (18-10), 6 p.m.

Campbell County (22-9) vs. George Rogers Clark (25-5), 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 17

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT HENRY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY, MARCH 10

North Oldham (20-7) vs. Gallatin County (19-11), 6:30 p.m.

Walton-Verona (20-12) vs. Anderson County (15-12), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 11

Simon Kenton (24-6) vs. South Oldham (26-5), 6:30 p.m.

Henry County (18-11) vs. Spencer County (19-10), 8 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 17

Semifinal games, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 18

Championship game, 7 p.m.