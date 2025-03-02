The River: Quiet, dedicated and resilient, Capt. James R. ‘Jim’ Blum was a true pilot of the people

The riverboat captain is a storyteller. Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This a part of a long and continuing story.

By Capt. Don Sanders

Special to NKyTribune

Fifty-five years ago, 1970, one of the most exciting years in the Steamer DELTA QUEEN’s history began.

That eventful season, remembered as the “Save the DELTA QUEEN” year, saw a battle ensue to keep the historical steamboat cruising on the river after Congress passed the “Safety and Life at Sea” law. This legislation forbids any foreign or domestic vessel from operating from a United States port carrying over 50 overnight passengers if constructed primarily of wood. Except for its steel hull, the DELTA QUEEN is all wood.

Amid all the wrangling to keep the QUEEN cruising past 1970, Kenny P. Howe, Jr., James R. “Jim” Blum, and I — all less than 30 — became apprentices learning to operate the steamboat from top to bottom, stem to stern. Within two years, Jim, Kenny, and I teamed up as the First Mate, Chief Engineer, and Master of the DELTA QUEEN.

“Cap’n Betty” Blake, the celebrated Vice President and General Manager of the Delta Queen Steamboat Company, branded us three as the “Kiddie Crew” who commanded and operated the celebrated steamer in the absence of her regular Skipper and Chief Engineer, Cap’n Ernest E. Wagner and Chief Cal Benefiel. As silly as “Kiddie Crew” might sound, travel writers and public relations peeps swarmed the boat to meet us. “Cap’n Betty,” more than anyone before or since, knew best about promoting steamboats.

After I departed from the DELTA QUEEN at the end of that year, Chief Kenny stayed another year but soon found employment at the Jeffboat shipyard in Jeffersonville, Indiana. As the only engineer at Jeffboat with steamboat experience, he played a key role after Jeffboat won the contract to build the MISSISSIPPI QUEEN. Eventually, Kenny stayed over 30 years at the boatyard and became the head official of the marine repair department.

Mate Jim Blum received his Unlimited tonnage Master’s license and First Class pilotage licenses and rightfully deserved the title of “Captain.” Cap’n Jim stayed with the DELTA QUEEN through 1974 before serving the 1975 season as a captain aboard the Steamer BELLE OF LOUISVILLE.

After the ’75 season, Jim was back at the DELTA QUEEN where he stayed until 1982. In ’83, Captain Jim returned to the BELLE for three years, during which he “helped implement the BELLE’s second restoration plan, mentored crew members on projects, and trained future officers,” according to the Louisville steamboat’s website.

Captain Blum later served aboard the historic “modern” Steamer ADMIRAL in St. Louis. After meeting Annie Amantea, who worked in the office of Streckfus Steamers, the ADMIRAL’s owners, Annie and Capt. Jim married and raised a family.

Following a stint piloting the steam-powered sidewheeler ADMIRAL, Capt. Jim found a career serving in the St. Louis licensing bureau of the U.S. Coast Guard, where he helped many applicants through the often difficult government process of obtaining a U.S. Merchant Marine document.

Jim retired as a civilian from the Coast Guard with 25 years of service. He continued to renew his Master’s License for the rest of his life.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, I last saw Captain Jim at the annual meeting of the Sons & Daughters of Pioneer Rivermen in Marietta, Ohio. Cap’n Blum, a tall man over six-feet in height, appeared trim and fit, the best I’d seen him in years.

Jim knew he was looking good and carried himself proudly. Though we only communicated once in the years since by phone as Cap’n Jim did not post online, last month I strongly wanted to contact Annie and ask about her husband. Annie replied that Jim had suffered some health issues similar to those I’d experienced. My message for him was this:

“Please tell Cap’n Jim that many people think of him and wonder how he’s doing. I hope and pray that the Captain has a full recovery. ”

Then on Friday, February 21, nearly a month later, a message unexpectedly appeared on the electronic version of the sternline telegraph, river folk’s tradition gossip line:

“Jim Blum fell earlier today and was taken to the hospital. Only a few minutes ago, we learned that Cap’n Jim died.”

Visitation for Captain James Robert Blum, age 79, will be held on Sunday, March 2, and Monday, March 3, at the Shrine of St. Joseph, St. Louis, Missouri. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Monday. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, where Dred Scott, William Tecumseh Sherman, and Tennessee Williams found rest.

Captain Jim Blum was not merely a pilot of steamboats; he was a pilot of people — guiding, shaping, mentoring. His story is one of dedication, resilience, and quiet mastery, woven into the very fabric of the rivers he loved.

Though the wheel has passed to other hands, his influence remains in the steady grip of every officer he trained, in the laughter of every crewmember who recalls a lesson learned at his side, and in the fluvial currents that carry the next generation forward.

Captain Don Sanders is a river man. He has been a riverboat captain with the Delta Queen Steamboat Company and with Rising Star Casino.

