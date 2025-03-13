Celebrating Women’s History — more than 100 female employees operate entire shift at Amazon

In a landmark moment celebrating Women’s History Month, more than 100 female employees made history Wednesday by operating an entire shift at Amazon’s air hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

This groundbreaking event marks the first time an all-female crew has overseen the complete operations of the $1.5 billion facility, which serves as the central hub for Amazon Air’s U.S. cargo network.

This milestone reflects Amazon’s commitment to creating an inclusive workplace that better serves its customers. The achievement was supported by employee-led groups such as Women at Air and Women in Engineering, where thousands of Kentucky employees actively foster inclusion and build awareness around customer needs.



“Today represents more than just a shift change – it’s a powerful statement about the future of aviation and Amazon’s commitment to diversity in leadership,” said Stephanie Mahaffey, Senior Operations Manager at the Amazon Air Hub. “These talented women are breaking barriers and inspiring the next generation of female aviation leaders.”



The historic shift demonstrated women’s growing leadership in aviation, with female team members managing every aspect of the massive 600-acre campus – Amazon’s largest field operation globally – from aircraft marshalling and flight coordination to safety supervision and ground control.

This progress highlights Amazon’s successful efforts to recruit and develop leaders from all backgrounds, particularly in traditionally male-dominated fields.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to empowering women in aviation,” said Calhoun Clifton, Amazon Air Operations Manager. “Through our employee-led groups and dedicated development programs, we’re creating pathways for women from diverse backgrounds to build meaningful careers in this dynamic industry.”



Launched in 2016, Amazon Air continues to expand globally to meet the needs of its growing customer base while investing in jobs and sustainable solutions to power its network, enabling the convenience of fast, free delivery to more Prime members.



For more information about careers at Amazon Air, visit www.amazon.jobs.



Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. It strives to be Earth’s most customer-centric company, Earth’s best employer, and Earth’s safest place to work.

Amazon

