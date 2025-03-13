CVG projects as many as 1.2 million travelers over five-week spring break travel period beginning today

The spring break travel period kicks off this week at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) with a projected increase in passenger volume starting today and continuing through Sunday, April 20.

The airport is expecting as many as 1.2 million travelers over the five-week period, a 3-5% increase when compared to last year.

Travelers in the Cincinnati region are mostly headed to popular Florida destinations, with demand growing year-over-year to places like Sarasota, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach because of increased capacity. CVG prepares for more passenger volume through close coordination with its airline partners, the TSA, the FAA, and concessionaires. Below are some highlights and travel tips for spring break travelers.

Most popular spring break destinations from CVG:

Orlando (MCO)

Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Fort Myers (RSW)

Tampa (TPA)

Las Vegas (LAS)

Busiest dates/times:

Peak departure dates: Saturday, 3/29 and Sunday, 4/6

Busiest time for departures: 5–7 a.m.

Busiest time for arrivals: 5–11 p.m.

Travel tips:

• Arrive at least two hours before your scheduled departure for a domestic flight and three hours early for international travel • Download your airline’s app to check in to your flight and receive the latest flight information • Follow the 3-1-1 liquid rule when traveling with carry-on luggage and become familiar with what is allowed through the TSA line. Check for prohibited items. • Reserve your parking in advance online • Contact your airline in advance for wheelchair and mobility assistance. CVG offers a list of accessibility offerings on its website

