Duke Energy reminding customers of resources, support options following record-breaking winter

As the weather begins to slowly warm across the region, Duke Energy is reminding customers of programs and resources to help those in need after a record-breaking cold winter season.

“We are dedicated to offering resources to support our customers during this season,” said Amy Spiller, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky state president. “These initiatives, including our Share the Light Fund, are intended to provide relief and assist in managing energy costs.”

Programs and services available:

• Share the Light Fund – Duke Energy’s Share the Light Fund is made up of contributions from Duke Energy shareholders, employees, the Duke Energy Foundation and customers. The company works hand in hand with local agencies to connect customers with available assistance, offer programs and tools to help manage their energy use and provide financial support during times of economic hardship. For assistance, Ohio customers should contact their local Salvation Army, and Kentucky customers should contact the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission. o Ohio: 513.762.5636

o Kentucky: 859.581.6607 • Weatherization – Duke Energy has joined forces with nonprofit People Working Cooperatively (PWC) to provide free weatherization for qualifying customers. Weatherization consists of duct sealing, attic insulation and other sealing measures that can help make a home more efficient and, ultimately, save energy and money. To apply, customers can contact PWC: o Ohio: 513.351.7921

o Kentucky: 859.331.1991 • Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) – This income-based assistance program allows Ohio residents earning below certain income thresholds to qualify for federal energy bill assistance. Kentucky customers can learn more about receiving support through LIHEAP at www.chfs.ky.gov. • Percentage of Income Payment Plan/PIPP Plus – An income-eligible program that allows qualifying Ohio customers to pay a percentage of their income toward their energy bills, regardless of monthly usage. • Installment Plans – Customized payment plans to break down charges into installments, helping make larger amounts more manageable.

This winter season has impacted Ohio and Kentucky more than it has in recent years with greater snowfall and lower temperatures, leading to increased energy demand.

According to the National Weather Service, Greater Cincinnati saw an average temperature of 25 degrees, which was 6 degrees colder than January 2024. As a result, on average, a typical customer used nearly 20% more energy for heating than a year ago. Individual households may have experienced different levels of energy usage based on the age of their home, its energy efficiency and their energy usage habits.

Other Ways to Save: Duke Energy’s usage alerts and low- to no-cost tips can help customers save energy and money by providing them the tools they need to make informed decisions for their household energy use.

• Tracking your energy usage and making small adjustments within your home or business can help unlock energy savings. • Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting – the lower the temperature, the more you can save. • Set your water heater to 120 degrees. Water heating is typically the second-biggest user of energy in your home. • Change your air filter and schedule regular maintenance for your heating systems. Maintaining your heating systems can help increase efficiency. • Leave drapes or blinds open on the sunny side of the home to allow the sun’s rays to warm the house, but close them at night to help insulate your home. • Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction in the winter to push warm air back down into the room. • Seal cracks in windows, doors and vents with caulking and weatherstripping to save 10% to 20% in heating costs. • Replace standard bulbs with LEDs. LEDs are more efficient than regular bulbs while giving off the same amount of light. • Customers can also schedule a virtual or in-home energy assessment to help find ways to save energy and money.

Get more information on energy-saving solutions and low- to no-cost energy-saving tips and tools on the Duke Energy Winter Energy Savings webpage.

If you need help reading your bill, you can access Duke Energy’s Reading Your Utility Bill interactive tool.

Duke Energy