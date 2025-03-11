Walton-Verona advances, Brossart falls in first-round games of boys basketball region tournaments

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Justin Hester is one of four seniors in Walton-Verona’s starting lineup who want to win an 8th Region boys basketball championship in their final high school season together.

The point guard did his part to make that happen in Monday’s opening round when he scored a career-high 18 points by making six 3-point goals during his team’s 57-44 win over Anderson County at Henry County High School.

Hester came into the game with a 4.5 scoring average and surpassed that by making a pair of threes in the first quarter. He hit two more long-range shots late in the second quarter when the Bearcats took a 27-17 halftime lead.

Anderson County cut the margin to 46-41 with 3:28 left in the fourth quarter. That’s when Hester’s sixth triple ignited a final 11-3 run to win the game.

He ended up hitting 6 of 9 threes for 66.6 percent to more than double the 30 percent he was shooting from the behind arc coming into the game.

“He was always capable,” Walton-Verona coach Mike Hester said of the player with the same last name who’s not related to him. “He hasn’t shot the percentage he has wanted this year, but he is one of our best shooters.”

The other double-figure scorers for the Bearcats were seniors Aaron Gutman with 14 points and Aiden Kerns with 10. Gutman made two free throws and got a slam dunk on a breakaway during the team’s final 11-3 run.

The Bearcats (21-12) move on to the 8th Region semifinals and play North Oldham (21-7) at 6:30 p.m. next Monday, March 17. Walton-Verona won the season-opening game between the two teams, 65-57, on Dec. 3. Gutman scored 26 points and Hester had 12 in that game.

WALTON-VERONA 14 13 15 15 — 57

ANDERSON COUNTY 12 5 13 14 — 44

WALTON-VERONA (21-12): Hester 6 0 18, Kerns 2 5 10, Aaron Gutman 4 5 14, Adam Gutman 2 1 6, Dryden 1 0 2, Strunk 3 1 7. Totals: 18 12 57.

ANDERSON COUNTY (15-13): Sutherland 7 0 19, Hart 3 2 9, Beasley 3 0 6, Ruble 1 2 4, Hockensmith 2 0 6. Totals: 16 4 44.

Three-point goals: WV — Hester 6, Kerns, Aaron Gutman, Adam Gutman. AC — Sutherland 5, Hockensmith 2, Hart.

Mason County 67, Brossart 59

Playing in the 10th Region tournament on Monday was a positive experience for the Brossart boys basketball team even though the Mustangs lost to Mason County, 67-59, at Montgomery County High School.

Unlike last season when they lost their last 24 games, the Mustangs made it to the second round of the post-season playoffs and pushed Mason County to the limit to restore their respectability.

There were seven lead changes in the first half before a 7-0 run put Mason County ahead, 30-25, at halftime. The Mustangs fell behind, 41-31, in the third quarter, but they closed the gap to 47-44 on a basket by junior Carson Hesse with less than five minutes left in the game.

When Mason County pulled ahead, 62-51, with less than a minute remaining, Brossart scored eight points on its next three possessions to reduce the final margin.

Mason County sophomore Braedon Myrick and senior Garryon McClain both scored 21 points for the Royals (17-13). They made eight of their team’s nine 3-point goals during the game.

The leading scorer for Brossart (15-16) was senior Parker Mulberry with 17 points, followed by Hesse and junior Beckett Kuntz with 13 and 11. Mulberry made five of his team’s nine 3-pointers and Hesse had a game-high seven rebounds.

MASON COUNTY 17 13 11 26 — 67

BROSSART 16 9 11 23 — 59

MASON COUNTY (17-13): Routt 2 2 7, McClain 7 4 21, Metts 0 2 2, Myrick 6 4 21, Horch 7 2 16. Totals: 22 14 67.

BROSSART (15-16): Kuntz 4 2 11, Mulberry 6 0 17, Hesse 5 1 13, Boruske 3 1 8, Steffen 0 4 4, Hadden 2 0 4, Combs 0 2 2. Totals: 20 10 59.

Three-point goals: MC — Myrick 5, McClain 3, Routt. B — Mulberry 5, Hesse 2, Kuntz, Boruske.

Boys basketball region tournaments

9TH REGION AT N. KY. UNIVERSITY’S TRUIST ARENA

TUESDAY

Cooper (21-5) vs. Covington Catholic (24-8), 6:30 p.m.

Newport (19-10) vs. Lloyd (25-6), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 18

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY

Nicholas County (20-11) vs. Augusta (18-10), 6 p.m.

Campbell County (22-9) vs. George Rogers Clark (25-5), 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 17

Montgomery County (20-10) vs. Mason County (17-13), 6 p.m.

Nicholas County-Augusta winner vs. Campbell County-George Rogers Clark winner, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT HENRY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY

Simon Kenton (24-6) vs. South Oldham (26-5), 6:30 p.m.

Henry County (18-11) vs. Spencer County (19-10), 8 p.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 17

Walton-Verona (21-12) vs. North Oldham (21-7), 6:30 p.m.

Simon Kenton-South Oldham winner vs. Henry County-Spencer County winner, 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 18

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball state tournament at Rupp Arena

WEDNESDAY — UPPER BRACKET

Ashland Blazer (21-10) vs. North Laurel (31-2), 11 a.m.

Knott County Central (24-7) vs. Taylor County (24-8), 1:30 p.m.

George Rogers Clark (25-7) vs. Franklin-Simpson (28-2), 6 p.m.

Simon Kenton (26-4) vs. Frederick Douglass (25-7), 8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY — LOWER BRACKET

Louisville Scared Heart (31-3) vs. Johnson Central (27-3), 11 a.m.

Cooper (25-5) vs. Louisville Mercy (19-14), 1:30 p.m.

Henderson County (27-5) vs. Marshall County (25-6), 6 p.m.

Danville Christian (25-7) vs. Daviess County (20-12), 8:30 p.m.x

FRIDAY

Upper bracket quarterfinals, 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Lower bracket quarterfinals, 6 and 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Semifinal games, 11 a.m. and 1:30 pm.

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.