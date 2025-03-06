EducateNKY seeks to fill new position — a Vice President of Early Learning and Family Power

Staff report

EducateNKY aims create a Northern Kentucky region that meets the needs of early learners and their families and rallies the community to achieve educational excellence.

Toward that end, the organization is seeking a dynamic, thoughtful, and collaborative leader to join its team as the Vice President of Early Learning and Family Power.

This new position will lead efforts to drive kindergarten readiness in the River Cities and equip parents and families to leverage their power and partner with schools to champion their child’s education journey.

Key responsibilities include:

• Leading collective action aimed at strengthening early learning programs and family power and partnership;

• Collaborating with local stakeholders, community leaders, schools, and policymakers to drive systemic change;

• Launching a family-centered, place-based strategy to move early learning and family strategies to the next level of impact.



EducateNKY, under the leadership of Cheye Calvo, has launched a new strategic plan to “IGNITE POSSIBLE” and is committed to serving as an incubator, activator, and accelerator to elevate outcomes for students and families.

It is working to transform education through collective action, investing in schools as the heart of the NKY communities, ultimately creating a coordinated system that nurtures children at every stage of their journey to unlock their potential and build a brighter future.

Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree and at least ten years of professional experience.

Find the complete position description and instructions on how to apply here.

Learn more about EducateNKY at www.educatenky.org.