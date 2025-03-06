Notre Dame gets payback victory against Highlands in 9th Region girls semifinal game

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Notre Dame girls basketball coach Kes Murphy had a surefire way to get his players fired up for their 9th Region semifinal game against Highlands on Wednesday at Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena.

In the first round of last year’s tournament, Highlands center Marissa Green made a last-second field goal to defeat Notre Dame. Murphy found a photo of that season-ending shot and posted it on his team’s online message board.

That photo set the stage for Notre Dame’s 52-43 payback win against Highlands on Wednesday. The Pandas advance to the region final against three-time defending champion Cooper at 7 p.m. Friday.

“We wanted to make sure our kids understand that in life when you get a second opportunity, a second chance, you can’t let it slip through your fingers,” Murphy said of the photo he posted for the rematch with Highlands. “I felt as though they embraced that mentality and we executed the game plan almost perfectly until the end when we got a little sloppy.”

Notre Dame opened the second half with a 9-0 run to take a 29-15 lead. That’s when Highlands started getting the ball inside to 6-foot-3 senior center Ty Berry, who scored nine points during a 10-1 run that cut the margin to 31-25.

A buzzer-beater basket by junior Joslyn Humphrey put the Pandas ahead, 38-27, at the end of the third quarter. But Highlands kept battling and pulled to within seven points, 43-36, on a 3-point goal by junior Katie Bucher with 3:36 remaining in the game.

Notre Dame built a double-digit lead once again. Highlands knocked it down to 50-43 on 3-point goal by junior Kaylee Mills, but the Bluebirds missed their final two field goal attempts.

“You got to give credit to the girls,” Highlands coach Jaime Richey said of her team. “They could have stopped and given up when we got down there in the third quarter, but they continued to fight … We were right there and couldn’t make plays when we needed to.”

Berry and Notre Dame senior guard Maya Lawrie shared game-high scoring honors with 14 points.

Notre Dame rotated 11 players to apply full-court defensive pressure through out the game, but Lawrie was on the court for 26 of the 32 minutes.

“I know this is my last go-round as a senior, so I just want to give my teammates my all,” she said. “I just want them to know I’m always there for them and I want them to feel that way. I just play hard in every way I can to help the team.”

Notre Dame will be counting on its full-court defensive pressure to disrupt Cooper’s offense in Friday’s region final. In their earlier game, Cooper shot 53 percent from the field to come away with the victory.

Coach Murphy said two of his starters did not play in that earlier game. His team has come a long way since then.

“I’ve told our kids we’ve not really peaked all season,” Murphy said. “We’re starting to execute a lot better and our defense is getting a little better, so hopefully things will come together for that game.”

HIGHLANDS 8 7 12 16 — 43

NOTRE DAME 11 9 18 14 — 52

HIGHLANDS (22-9): Mills 3-9 1-2 8, Orme 2-10 2-4 6, Green 4-7 1-4 9, Bucher 2-3 0-0 6, Berry 6-8, 2-6 14. Totals: 17-42 6-16 43.

NOTRE DAME (21-7): Stallard 3-6 0-0 8, Holtzapfel 4-10 0-0 10, A. Lawrie 0-0 3-6 3, M. Lawrie 4-10 6 14, Humphrey 3-8 0-0 7, McGraw 0-2 2-2 2, Gibson 4-8 0-1 8. Totals: 18-50 11-15 52.

Three-point goals: H — Bucher 2, Mills. ND — Stallard 2, Holtzapfel 2, Humphrey 1.

Girls region basketball tournaments

9TH REGION AT NORTHERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY

FRIDAY

Championship game: Cooper (23-5) vs. Notre Dame (21-7), 7 p.m.

10TH REGION AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

FRIDAY

Campbell County (18-9) vs. George Rogers Clark (23-7), 6 p.m.

Bracken County (23-10) vs. Brossart (25-7), 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION AT HENRY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY

Grant County (17-12) vs. South Oldham (16-11), 6:30 p.m.

Simon Kenton (24-4) vs. Anderson County (26-8), 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship game, 7 p.m.