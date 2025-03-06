Family Nurturing Center announces fifth-annual Prom for Purpose, Child Abuse Prevention Month events

Staff report

As April and May fast approach, Family Nurturing Center (FNC) is offering unique opportunities to stand together in solidarity for a cause that profoundly affects our Northern Kentucky communities — to Prevent Child Abuse.

FNC strives to end the cycle of child abuse by promoting individual well-being and healthy family relationships. All its services are free — families don’t pay anything for the programs.

The month of April serves as a crucial reminder of the responsibility to protect and nurture area children, ensuring they grow up in safe and supportive environments.

FNC is inviting Northern Kentuckians to join in raising awareness by lighting up their facilities with blue lights and incorporating blue decorations throughout their spaces. Blue symbolizes hope and support, and community-wide participation will help illuminate the conversation surrounding child abuse prevention.

Haven Lighting is the 2025 Family Nurturing Center’s Light Up Blue sponsor, helping spread the word about Child Abuse Prevention.

On May 16, the FNC’s fifth-annual Prom for a Purpose will be held at Turfway Park Racing and Gaming. The event supports the organization’s free programs and services, which reach over 10,000 individuals annually. With offices in Florence and Cincinnati, FNC provides essential resources such as education and training, counseling services, parenting time visitation, and holistic and wellness programs.

During the Prom, attendees can relive their high school prom — or create new, unforgettable memories. All proceeds benefit FNC’s mission to cultivate safe children, thriving families, and nurturing communities. The event will include a two-hour open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and the opportunity to bid on silent auction packages that include vacations and one-of-a-kind experiences, all while dancing the night away.

“Your participation and generosity make an enormous difference in the lives of our children and families,” said Jane Herms, FNC president & CEO. “Your support not only provides education, training, counseling, parenting services, and more, but just as importantly, it offers hope and healing for those affected by childhood trauma and abuse”.

Child Abuse Prevention Month events:

• Family Nurturing Center’s Light Up Blue Initiative, sponsored by Haven Lighting, the month of April Join FNC in raising awareness by lighting up your facilities with blue lights and incorporating blue decorations throughout your spaces. Blue symbolizes hope and support, and your participation will help illuminate the conversation surrounding child abuse prevention. • Blue Ribbon Ceremony April 1 FNC will launch National Child Abuse Prevention Month with the Blue-Ribbon Ceremony hosted by Tom Gill Chevrolet, 7830 Commerce Drive in Florence. The event will celebrate the 21st anniversary of Tom Gill hosting the ceremony, promote FNC’s child abuse prevention programs, and honor children affected by abuse and neglect by tying blue ribbons to the fence line surrounding the dealership. This year’s event will feature Jeff Thomas, morning show DJ on Q-102, as keynote speaker. Thomas will share his personal experience as a survivor of child sexual abuse, shining a light on the prevalence of abuse, the warning signs, and the importance of prevention and intervention. The blue ribbon gained significance after a boy lost his life at the hands of his parent. His grandmother wanted to generate awareness of the issue of child abuse and tied a blue ribbon to her car antennae. Today, the blue ribbon is recognized internationally as a symbol of child abuse prevention. • Wear Blue Day April 9 Support Child Abuse Prevention Month by promoting Wear Blue Day. Post photos on social media using the tags #WearBlue4KYKids, #OhioWearsBlue, #FamilyNurturingCenter, #stopchildabuse. • Blue Sunday April 27 Places of worship for all faiths are asked to join together in a day of prayer. Blue Sunday is a national movement demonstrating support for children and families who have been affected by abuse, and showing appreciation to those who care for abused or neglected children.

Participation in these events helps the FNC continue spreading awareness of preventing, recognizing, and reporting abuse and neglect.