NKY Chamber now accepting applications for 47th Leadership NKY Class of 2026; deadline May 1

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerc is now accepting nominations for the Leadership Northern Kentucky (Leadership NKY) Class of 2026. This year will mark the 47th year of the program, which began in 1979.

Leadership NKY is a 10-month program designed to help develop business and community leaders. It utilizes the region as a classroom to help participants gain an understanding of the strengths and challenges of the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area, and the skills necessary to motivate and engage others in collaborative efforts to address them. The class meets once a month for a day-long session on topics such as Economic Development, Inclusive Leadership, Government and more.

Christy Burch, CEO of the Ion Center for Violence Prevention and member of the Leadership NKY Class of 2020, will chair the class.

“Leadership NKY offers established community leaders a unique opportunity to dive deeper into the challenges and possibilities facing our region,” said Burch. “I’m honored to lead the Class of 2026 and look forward to seeing the growth and impact these leaders will make over the course of the program and in the years to come.”

Leadership NKY participants are selected from a variety of industries and civic interests. More than 1,500 alumni have come together through the Leadership NKY program to develop valuable skills to help them become engaged community leaders.

Along with a completed application, applicants will need the full support of the company/organization they represent. Contact information for two references is also required. Individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by another person. If selected to participate in the program, tuition for NKY Chamber members is $3,575 and $4,075 for future members. Tuition covers all program costs. There is $30 non-refundable application fee. A maximum of 50 applicants will be selected.

“The NKY Chamber strives to provide valuable opportunities for business leaders to make meaningful connections, develop leadership skills, and grow their professional and personal networks – and Leadership NKY is a perfect example of this commitment in action,” said Ann Marie Whelan, Director of Leadership at the NKY Chamber. “We are looking forward to welcoming another class of community leaders and immerse them in experiences that highlight the unique needs of our region. By engaging with our community firsthand, they’ll gain insights into how we can work together to make Northern Kentucky a better place for all.”

Completed applications are due May 1. The Class of 2026 will be announced this summer, with sessions kicking off in August and running through May. To apply or to nominate an established leader for the Class of 2026, visit NKYChamber.com/LeadershipNKY.

Questions about the application process, or the program, can be directed to NKY Chamber director of leadership, Ann Marie Whelan, at amwhelan@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce