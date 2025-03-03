February’s foul weather left area roads peppered with potholes, some reminders to avoid costly damage

Potholes began peppering the pavement early this year. But February’s ice and snow, with intermittent stretches of milder weather, have pushed pothole season into full swing ― and with it, the increased risk of costly automotive repairs.

A survey by AAA released in 2022 found Americans spend billions of dollars every year to repair damages caused by potholes, with costs averaging from $400 to nearly $600 per repair, depending on the extent of damage.

February’s up and down temperatures, combined with rain, ice and snow, were the perfect storm for pothole formation heading into March. Pavement that has become cracked or even crumbling sets up the perfect environment for potholes to form. Moisture collects in the crevices in the roadway surface and when temperatures fluctuate, it sets up a pattern of contracting and expanding as the water freezes and thaws.

That breaks up the pavement, particularly in spots already weakened with cracks. Add the weight of passing cars and before long, a pothole forms.

“These concrete craters can wreak havoc on a vehicle’s tires, alignment, suspension and shocks,” explains Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “This is a weather pattern we typically see every spring, but this year, we started seeing the problem earlier than normal. As we head into March, pothole season is in full force, buoyed by this winter’s extreme weather.”

When a vehicle hits a pothole with any kind of force, the tires, wheels and suspension get the brunt of the impact and fixing any of those items can quickly become pricey, Weaver Hawkins says.

Even a flat tire as a result of a collision with a pothole is not always a quick or easy fix because a growing number of vehicles no longer have a useable spare, something many vehicle owners don’t realize until they experience a problem.

“Many newer cars do not come with a spare, so the one thing drivers can do to minimize the need for a tow is to check their vehicle right now to determine whether or not they have a spare tire,” Weaver Hawkins adds.

Last year, AAA received over 17,600 calls for tire issues in Central and Eastern Kentucky. About 30% of those calls required the vehicle to be towed, with nearly 40% of those vehicles requiring a tow due to no spare tire.

In addition to tire troubles, damage caused by potholes may include dented rims, damaged wheels, dislodged wheel weights, displaced struts, dislocated shock absorbers, damaged exhaust systems, misaligned steering systems and ruptured ball joints.

Typically, insurance doesn’t cover a flat tire because it is considered basic wear and tear. But, if a blowout is caused by a pothole, the tow and additional damages to your vehicle may be covered, depending on your level of coverage. Your vehicle insurance policy must include collision coverage for pothole damage to be covered.

“Drivers who opt for minimum coverage may find themselves paying a steep price when it comes to potholes,” continues Weaver Hawkins. “You don’t want to wait until it’s too late to learn this costly lesson.”

The AAA survey found that on average, one in 10 drivers sustained vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole. With the early arrival of pothole season, AAA urges all vehicle owners to talk to their insurance advisors now to ensure they are adequately covered, should the need arise.

Of course, the best way to prevent pothole damage or tire troubles that might require a tow is avoiding potholes altogether.

The following tips can help avoid potholes and minimizing damage:

• Beware of puddles – Puddles are often potholes in disguise. • Stay alert and look ahead – Make a point of scanning the road ahead for potholes. An alert driver is more likely to have time to avoid a pothole. • Increase following distance – This will give you additional time to avoid potholes otherwise hidden by the vehicle in front of you. • Limit distractions – Avoiding a pothole is much easier if you pay attention to the road ahead. • Slow down – Slowing down will increase the chance of avoiding a pothole, and if you can’t avoid a pothole, reduced speed will likely mean reduced damage. • Inspect tires – Make sure tires are properly inflated and have a healthy tread. Tires that are not road-ready are at greater risk of a blowout or flat. • Take care of your spare – Check your vehicle. Many newer cars do not have spare tires or the spare is unusable, causing greater inconvenience to drivers and their passengers in the event of a flat. • Don’t ignore noises/vibrations – A hard pothole impact can dislodge wheel weights, damage the tire or wheel and even break suspension components. Any unusual noises after a pothole hit should be inspected immediately.

A properly maintained vehicle, including tires, can help minimize the risk of pothole damage and keep you safer in all types of weather.

AAA Blue Grass