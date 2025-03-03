Road report: District 6 reports work being done in NKY this week — beware closings, detours

Transportation Department’s District 6 reports the following road projects to expect in the three NKY counties this week. Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances may change this scheduled with no notice.

BOONE COUNTY

• Hopeful Church Road (KY 842) – 2.8 – 5.0 mile points – A gas main installation project is in progress on KY 842 from KY 18 (Burlington Pike) to U.S. 42. Duke Energy will be on-site, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most work will take place along the sidewalk: sections will be closed as construction shifts to different sections of KY 842. The sidewalks will be temporarily restored as crews complete each section and new sidewalks will be poured once construction is complete. Occasional lane shifts/closures as needed during construction. When lane closures are in place, flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists around the work zone. This project aims to increase reliability of the natural gas system in the area by installing approximately three miles of natural gas main along KY 842. Gas service will not be interrupted during construction. This project has a completion date of June 2025.





• Donaldson Highway (KY 236) 0.0 – 1.6 mile points – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. A traffic switch took place on Donaldson Highway from Turfway Road to Houston Road on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Traffic was shifted to the newly paved southern portion of the road. This configuration will remain in place until Summer 2025. Traffic is now utilizing the newly paved northern portion of the road. This configuration will remain in place until June 2025. The project has an overall completion date of September 2025.



• Mineola Pike (KY 3076) 0.0 – 0.9 mile points – A widening and improvement project on Mineola Pike is now substantially complete. Crews will continue to work on punch list items/corrective work as needed over the coming weeks. Be aware when traveling through the area and watch for crews performing these final tasks.



CAMPBELL COUNTY

• Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) – 13.35 – 13.85 mile points AND AA Highway (KY 9) – 13.55 – 14.3 mile points – A temporary road closure on Alexandria Pike and AA Highway will begin Wednesday, Feb. 26, due to scheduled blasting operations associated with the Cold Spring Pointe Development.

Alexandria Pike: Closure area begins near Harvest Trail extending onto the AA Highway overpass. Traffic will be stopped in both directions.

AA Highway: Closure area begins at Exit 14 to Alexandria Pike. Traffic will be stopped in both directions.

Due to recent inclment weather, the blasting schedule has been adjusted. These sections of Alexandria Pike and AA Highway will be closed for approximately 10 minutes at 1 p.m. on the following updated dates: Wednesday, March 5 and Friday, March 7.





• Pooles Creek Road (KY 1998) – 0.9 – 1.1 mile points – A slide repair project is underway. Crews will stabilize the hillside in several locations on Pooles Creek Road north or Darlas Drive. The work will require a single lane closure for the duration of the project. Motorists should expect 24/7 traffic signals on each side of the work zone. Weather permitting, this work was expected to be completed Friday, Feb. 28.

The slide repair work is being performed ahead of an upcoming resurfacing project on Pooles Creek Road. That resurfacing project is expected to begin Spring 2025, and is expected to be completed June 30, 2025. KYTC will provide updates ahead of that resurfacing project beginning.



KENTON COUNTY

• Access to Royal Drive at Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) – 2.65 mile point – Access to Royal Drive at Buttermilk Pike is closed to motorists until further notice for infrastructure construction and repair. A portion of Royal Drive will be restricted to construction traffic only, and detour signs will be posted to guide motorists. Local traffic should plan to use alternate routes. For further information about this project, please contact the City of Fort Mitchell.



• Bristow Road (KY 1303) – 0.0 – 0.92 mile point – A widening and safety improvement project on Bristow Road is underway. Crews will be working on Bristow Road from the KY 536/KY 1303 intersection to the Beechgrove Elementary School. The project includes the following improvements: - Widening throughout the project area from two lanes of vehicular traffic, to four lanes to reduce congestion and improve traffic efficiency -A multi-use path will be built on both sides of Bristow Road to improve bicycle/pedestrian connectivity -Curb/gutter improvements along with storm sewer and drainage work. This work will greatly improve drainage in an area that has been prone to flooding Additionally, the project will eventually tie into a new roundabout at the KY 536 and KY 1303 intersection improving traffic flow, reducing congestion and increasing safety. Clearing operations are currently in progress. This work may involve several traffic impacts for equipment moving in and out of the work zone. The project will require traffic switches, and other new traffic patterns. Message boards will also be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming traffic pattern changes. For more information on this project, visit our KY 536 website here.



• Madison Pike/E. 20th Street (KY 17) – 20.45 – 22.31 mile points – A resurfacing project on Madison Pike/E. 20th Street will resume in Spring 2025. Crews will resurface Madison Pike/E. 20th Street from Latonia Avenue to Greenup Street. The project includes the resurfacing of E. 20th Street from Madison Pike to Greenup Street. Due to the extent of utility work, milling and paving operations will now take place in Spring 2025.



• Fourth Street/Fifth Street/Highway Avenue (KY 8) – A resurfacing project on KY 8 will resume in Spring 2025. The following portions of KY 8 will be resurfaced: Highway Avenue from Spring Street (mile point 6.14) to Western Avenue (mile point 6.23), a distance of 0.09 miles; Fifth Street from the exit off-ramp of I-71/75 northbound (mile point 6.68) to the Licking River Bridge (mile point 7.6), a distance of 0.92 miles; and Fourth Street from west of Garrard Street (mile point 7.41) to Philadelphia Street (mile point 6.66), a distance of 0.75 miles.

As part of the resurfacing project, a roadway reconfiguration will take place on a half-mile stretch of W. Fourth Street from Garrard Street (mile point 7.41) to Johnson Street (mile point 6.89). The current right lane on W. Fourth Street through this area will become a dedicated bicycle lane. The five-foot wide bicycle lane will feature a three-foot buffer from the curb, and two-foot buffer from vehicular traffic. This Fourth Street milling/paving operations and roadway reconfiguration will now take place in Spring 2025.

• Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25, U.S. 42, U.S. 127) – 13.45 – 13.87 mile points – Routine bridge repairs on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge will resume in Spring 2025. The project consists of replacing joints, sealing joints, repairing steel and approach/truss drainage repairs.

• Mt. Zion Road/Bristow Road (KY 536) – 0.96 – 2.5 mile points – a widening and safety improvement project on KY 536 will begin on Monday, April 22. Crews will be working on KY 536 from west of the KY 1303 intersection, to west of Williamswoods Drive. The project includes the following improvements: -Widening throughout the project area from two lanes of vehicular traffic, to four lanes, to reduce congestion and improve traffic efficiency -A multi-use path will be built on both sides of KY 536 to improve bicycle/pedestrian connectivity -Curb/gutter improvements along with storm sewer and drainage work Additionally, two roundabouts will be built to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and increase safety. These roundabouts will be located at the following intersections: -KY 536 and KY 1303 -KY 536 and Hogrefe Road Crews will begin clearing the project area on Monday, April 22. This work may involve several traffic impacts for equipment moving in and out of the work zone. A traffic switch took place on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Crews switched traffic between Hogrefe Road and Banklick Road. Traffic was shifted to the south half of the bridge. This configuration will be in place through Spring 2025. The project will require traffic switches, and other new traffic patterns. Prior to these occurring, KYTC will send out an updated press release, as well as a post on social media to inform the public. Message boards will also be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming traffic pattern changes. The project is expected to be completed Spring 2027. Learn more about this project here.



• Amsterdam Road (KY 371) – 5.6 – 6.3 mile points – A gas line project is in progress. Utility crews will be working on Amsterdam Road between Deerfield Drive and Dry Creek Road. Duke Energy crews will be working between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. During working hours, a single lane closure will be in place, and flaggers will be used to guide traffic. The project is expected to be completed by late Spring 2025.

WORK ZONE TIPS

PAY ATTENTION: Don’t text or talk on the phone. Keep both hands on the wheel.

DRIVE ALERT: Watch for speed limi​t reductions, narrowing lanes, changing traffic patterns and most importantly – workers.

RESPECT posted speed limits.

BE PATIENT: Driving 45 mph instead of 55 mph through a 5-mile work zone will only add 1.2 minutes to your trip. Speeding and aggressive driving are major causes of work zone crashes.

KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE: Allow space on all sides of your vehicle and maintain a safe following distance. The most common type of work zone crash is a rear-end collision.

RESPECT FLAGGERS AND OBEY THEIR GUIDANCE: A flagger has the same authority as a regulatory sign, so a driver can be cited for disobeying the flagger’s directions.

FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS ON CONSTRUCTION SIGNAGE: Those signs are carefully selected to give drivers accurate information and important warnings.

